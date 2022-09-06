ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Home, WA
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Tom Brady says he came back for a 23rd season because he's got 'a little left' and 'owed it to' the Bucs to play... but insists family still takes precedent while staying mum on 'fight' with wife Gisele Bundchen over his NFL return

Tom Brady says he's still got some football in him – and the seven-time Super Bowl champion feels he owes it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 'Well, I just felt like I had a little left,' Brady said during his SiriusXM show on Monday. 'And I want to give it a shot.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs

While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Jersey#American Football#Action Green#The Seattle Seahawks#Rams#Kickoff

Comments / 0

Community Policy