Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
NFL・
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision
Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
Tom Brady says he came back for a 23rd season because he's got 'a little left' and 'owed it to' the Bucs to play... but insists family still takes precedent while staying mum on 'fight' with wife Gisele Bundchen over his NFL return
Tom Brady says he's still got some football in him – and the seven-time Super Bowl champion feels he owes it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 'Well, I just felt like I had a little left,' Brady said during his SiriusXM show on Monday. 'And I want to give it a shot.
Seahawks' odds against Broncos for Week 1 matchup have gotten worse
When the NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule in May, the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point underdogs against the Broncos. Now six days away from the Week 1 matchup, those odds have not gotten any better. In fact, the line is heading in the wrong direction as far as Seattle is concerned.
Pete Carroll Has Message For Seahawks' Doubters This Year
The consensus opinion among prognosticators is that the Seattle Seahawks are in for a rough go of it this fall. Pete Carroll disagrees. There are a lot of people doubting the Seahawks, but their head coach is not one of them. "I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said...
Yardbarker
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Week 1 game vs Russell Wilson's Broncos: ‘I have as much information as you can have’
In a fantastic piece of NFL schedule theater, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome back team legend Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the season and head coach Pete Carroll couldn’t be any more excited about the prospect. One of the biggest stories of the 2022 NFL offseason was the...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs
While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
Pete Carroll 'Doesn't Care What Anybody Says' About Seahawks
Carroll still believes the Seahawks can be a 10-win team this season.
DeBoer's Husky Staff Has Creative Means For Instilling Discipline
UW players crawl from sideline to sideline in taxing manner.
Ryan Pace Connection Brings in Another Former Bears Player
The Atlanta Falcons have added Khyiris Tonga to their practice squad, increasing the number of former Bears with Ryan Pace's new team.
As Season's End Draws Closer, Mariners' Goal Has Begun to Shift
Winners of 10 of their last 12, the Mariners look poised to finally snap their 20-year playoff drought with relative ease this month. But while a postseason berth is more or less in the bag, there's still something the team should be hyper-focused on accomplishing.
