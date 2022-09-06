Read full article on original website
Power outage impacts PG&E customers in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center. The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street. Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees […]
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
Bakersfield Now
Costco in northwest Bakersfield reopens after chemical leak
Customers were rushed out of the Costco in northwest Bakersfield on Rosedale Highway after a chemical leak was found Thursday, according to fire officials. Costco evacuated all customers around noon Thursday, according to a Kern County Fire Department official. Workers at the Costco received an alarm of the leak near...
Downtown business faces alleged vandalism effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One Downtown Bakersfield business is facing the effects of vandalism in Kern County. KC Steakhouse owner Cassie Bittle says her business was vandalized when someone allegedly used a crowbar to break the locks off the breaker and lighting systems she has outside her restaurant. Since the vandalized equipment is attached to […]
Bakersfield Channel
Today is the last day of the Category 4 Heatwave here in California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County. Good news in regards to our weather pattern. Today is the last day of the Category Four Heatwave that we have been dealing with for several days. Hundreds of records were either set, or broken as unprecedented weather makes its exit.
Bakersfield Now
No further outages in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As of 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, there are no further power outages in southwest Bakersfield. --- Pacific Gas & Electric report that 867 customers are without power in southwest Bakersfield. Power went out around 9:41 p.m. Customers from Ming Avenue and Wilson Road to Sage Drive...
Bakersfield Now
BPD finds body in canal in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department found a dead body last night, Sept. 7, around 7 p.m. in the Stine Canal south of District Blvd. and west of Ashe Road. Kern County Search and Rescue responded and retrieved the body from the water. And the identity of the...
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert extended again to Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Friday, Sept. 9. The Flex Alert hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents are asked to set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and to not use large appliances during that time.
Power outage affecting over 2,800 PG&E customers in Bakersfield
There are two areas affected: the first is in the area of California and Chester avenues and the second is between Stockdale Hwy and Belle Ter.
Potential rotating power outages due to energy demand
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator declared an Energy Emergency Alert 2 and is expected to upgrade to an EEA 3 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, only one step away from rotating power outages. At this time people are being asked to conserve power by limiting the use of appliances and electricity from […]
Wednesday night fire in downtown Bakersfield under investigation
The fire broke out in a vacant commercial building, and city officials are seeking to implement a vacant building ordinance in order to prevent similar fires from occurring.
KGET 17
17 News @ Sunrise 09/06/2022
Another flex alert has been issued for today between the hours of 4 and 10-PM. The CHP says two lanes of northbound I-5 remain closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway as a result of the Route Fire. One person was seriously hurt in a crash involving three vehicles...
61-Year-Old Louis Kenneth Wright Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Kern County coroner’s office, a motorcycle crash occurred in Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 58 in Tehachapi. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Auto thefts cause worry, frustration for Bakersfield residents and businesses
Bakersfield is number 1 in the nation for car thefts, a dubious distinction. One small business owner talks about the frustration and fear of having a vehicle stolen.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Car fire spreads to home Wednesday afternoon
On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a passenger vehicle fully involved in flames near a residence on the 1600 block of Wayne Street in Ridgecrest. According to a news release by the Kern County Fire Department, it was apparent that...
Bakersfield Now
Las Vegas man identified in motorcycle crash in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, of Las Vegas as the man who died in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Tehachapi. Around 3:20 a.m. Wright was riding a motorcycle on eastbound Highway 58, east of Broome Road that left the road for unknown...
Bakersfield locals rescued ducks because the city is endangering the wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California mega drought is drying up our lakes here at home.Truxtun Lake is gone and the Park at River Walk is right behind it. Concerned community members have reached out to our station multiple times regarding the wildlife at risk. Now, one group is stepping up to do something about […]
Man’s body pulled from canal in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a county search and rescued team recovered a man’s body from a canal Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. Bakersfield police officers and emergency crews were dispatched for a report of a body in the Stine Canal south of District Boulevard and west of Ashe Road just after 7 p.m. […]
GET Bus to offer free rides due to air quality
Golden Empire Transit (GET) is again providing free rides to the public due to expected unhealthy and potentially hazardous air quality.
