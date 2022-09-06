Read full article on original website
Flex Alert extended to Thursday: CAlSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the California Independent System Operator. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., CAlSO asks residents to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and refrain from using large appliances during the Flex Alert. CAISO...
Flex Alert extended again to Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Flex Alert has been extended to Friday, Sept. 9. The Flex Alert hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents are asked to set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and to not use large appliances during that time.
California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2, effective today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The emergency alert has been declared to help the grid secure more supplies and urge market participants to lower demand on the system. The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use.
Costco in northwest Bakersfield reopens after chemical leak
Customers were rushed out of the Costco in northwest Bakersfield on Rosedale Highway after a chemical leak was found Thursday, according to fire officials. Costco evacuated all customers around noon Thursday, according to a Kern County Fire Department official. Workers at the Costco received an alarm of the leak near...
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
Missing teen considered at-risk, last seen in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl out of southwest Bakersfield, who is considered at-risk. Arianna Perez, 14 was last seen around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 3500 block of White Lane. Perez is...
UPDATE: Power restored to PG&E customers in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:55 p.m.) There are no reported outages in East Bakersfield, according to PG&E's outage map. PG&E's outage map reports 51 customers are without power in East Bakersfield. --- East Bakersfield PG&E customers are affected by a power outage, according to the utility. According to...
Utility companies warn of power outages tonight, CAISO says grid protected for tonight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) CAISO sent out a tweet declaring that the grid operator ended its Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 3 without load sheds for the night. --- Utility companies are doing their best to urge customers to continue cutting down on energy consumption for the...
Las Vegas man identified in motorcycle crash in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Authorities identified Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, of Las Vegas as the man who died in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Tehachapi. Around 3:20 a.m. Wright was riding a motorcycle on eastbound Highway 58, east of Broome Road that left the road for unknown...
Several employees let go at Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:55 PM): Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in connection with this action will be effective November 5, 2022 and is expected to be permanent." ----------------------- Bakersfield Heart Hospital has let go...
BC unveils new Science and Engineering Building
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield College unveiled their new Science and Engineering Building Wednesday morning in front of students, staff and the community. The project was funded by Measure J construction bond passed by voters in 2016. The campus was built in 1956 and hasn't received any major upgrades...
Bakersfield College unveils new $40 million science and engineering building
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield College is ringing in the new semester with more students, a transformed campus, and numerous events. Now students have something else to look forward to. It's a new engineering building at Bakersfield College funded by the Measure J construction bond, passed by voters in...
Want to help decide Bakersfield's future? GPU's 'Think Big' survey is out
Interested in helping decide Bakersfield's future?The city of Bakersfield is looking for input on a plan to develop a roadmap for its future.Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar sat down with Chris Boyle, the development services director, to discuss the city's Existing Conditions Report (ECBR) and upcoming events happening in Bakersfield. More information about the 'Think Big' Survey and Existing Conditions Background Report (ECBR) can be found here.
Former aide to U.S. secretary of energy explains importance of saving energy amid heatwave
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Amid rising temperatures in Bakersfield and across the golden state, we are always looking for ways to keep cool. Right now, simple efforts can be made to help prevent blackouts. The former aide to the U.S. secretary of energy during the Clinton administration and OHM...
New website lets you see homelessness data
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield City officials revealed a new online dashboard to track their efforts to tackle homelessness. City Manager Christian Clegg says this is going to be an important tool for community members. “To be able to get information and frankly also for the community to get...
Potential suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Hwy 119: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol officials are actively investigating a crash that killed a man in late June 2022 and have identified a potential suspect. Saul Hernandez was said to be driving a Honda Accord that struck and killed a man crossing on Highway 119 on June...
Alcala Jr. targeted for 'probably having money from owning an electric car': Court docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Robert Roberts, the man accused of killing state corrections employee Benny Alcala Jr. late last month faced a judge for the first time today. This, as Eyewitness News is learning more about what happened that night. Roberts appeared in court for an arraignment earlier today,...
One dead, after fatal car crash near I-5
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Copus Road near the I-5, early Wednesday morning. Upon CHP's arrival, they said that they found a 2004 Ford overturned on the side of the road. CHP determined that the driver, Elvira Lopez, 55, did not...
BPD looking for man who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect in a robbery with a firearm offense. The robbery occurred at the Dollar General, on 401 Union Avenue on August 24th, around 12:57 PM. The suspect is described as:. Black male adult. 25-35...
