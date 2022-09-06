Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On CM Punk Injury
We don't know what CM Punk's employment status is, but we do know he won't be wrestling any time soon. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the AEW World Champion suffered an injury during Sunday's title match against Jon Moxley. The injury, believed to be the result of a tope performed during the match, is said to be serious, and the AEW World title situation "has to be changed and addressed tonight," regardless of the fallout from the post-show comments from Punk that led to a locker room brawl between Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, with AEW talent relations members Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, and Christopher Daniels also intervening. The brawl supposedly got so heated that at one point a chair was thrown, and Steel allegedly bit Omega.
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Former WWE Superstar Appears on This Week's She-Hulk
This week's She-Hulk saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) test the dating pool in her green alter-ego and quickly discovers she's incredibly popular on dating apps. What follows is a montage of unsuccessful dates, though WWE fans will likely recognize the first person she goes on a date with. Going by "Derek," the man is none other than former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga. The Havard grad immediately tries to compare his deadlift to Jen's, brushing off the fact that she's a literal superhero and deadlifts a literal ton.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On AEW Release Request
Not so fast? There have been a lot of changes to the AEW roster in the last few days, as the company is dealing with a sudden shakeup. Between the well publicized backstage brawl after All Out, Malakai Black was reportedly granted his release earlier this week. Those are the kind of changes that can shake up a promotion, but it seems that one other star is not going anywhere, despite reports to the contrary.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Signs Contract Extension
All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers since the company launched in 2019, and it looks like AEW is locking a few names down for the foreseeable future. Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about Jericho Appreciation Society members Matt Menard and Angelo Parker signing contract extensions, and during the interview he confirmed that Jake Hager signed an extension as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Report: Young Bucks 'Kicked The Door Down' To Enter CM Punk's Locker Room
The fallout from the AEW All Out backstage fight between CM Punk and Ace Steel and Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks continues. Fightful Select reported Tuesday evening on Punk and Steel's side of the story. Keep in mind that the new account of what happened was told to those close to Steel and Punk.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
It seems Becky Lynch could be on her way to returning to action soon. Lynch has been sidelined since suffering a separated shoulder injury in a match against her longtime rival, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, at SummerSlam on July 30. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch said: "You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it's recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don't test me."
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Solo Sikoa Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline appeared to gain a new member at WWE's Clash At The Castle when "WWE NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance to cost Drew McIntyre the main event against Roman Reigns. It's a move that shocked the WWE Universe, despite the fact that Sikoa, who is the Usos' younger brother, makes perfect sense as a member of The Bloodline. His presence but proved beneficial to the Tribal Chief on a night where neither the Usos nor Paul Heyman were in his corner, but his honorary Bloodline member didn't share Reigns' appreciation for the group's newest inductee.
PWMania
Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match
Mr. Kennedy Chris Jericho recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that...
Comments / 4