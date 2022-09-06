ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief: Clearcreek Twp. officer shot in line of duty alert, conscious after surgery

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
An officer shot in the line of duty in July remains in critical condition, but is showing “promising” signs after a recent surgery.

Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney was shot by a man on July 12 when officers were investigating a domestic violence call.

Ney was rushed to the hospital and was discharged less than two weeks later from a rehab facility.

But around a week later, his wife said Ney developed blood clots in the main arteries going to his lungs. That led doctors to put him back in the hospital.

After finding air on his brain, Ney underwent surgery last week to patch the hole in his skull.

Now, Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill said Ney is alert and conscious.

“At this point it appears promising that they have stopped the air but he remains under observation day to day,” Terrill said.

Ney remains in critical condition.

