Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Local teen with leukemia gifted cello and music lessons thanks to Make-A-Wish
BLACKFOOT — Bristol Myers Squibb has donated nearly $5 million in collaboration with Make-A-Wish, a commitment that translates to life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since 2017, Bristol Myers Squibb’s generous charitable contributions have enabled hundreds of wish kids to experience wishes that deliver hope when it’s needed...
eastidahonews.com
Church farm donating millions of potatoes to food banks, needs volunteers for upcoming harvest
IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, a local farm is preparing to harvest several thousand acres of food later this month, which will benefit people throughout the region. Idaho Falls Crops, commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is a 4,000-acre farm at 10591 South 15th East...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Richard Anderson
Richard Lyman Anderson, 75, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home. Richard was born January 8, 1947, in Malad City, Idaho, to Lyman Andrew Anderson and Ella Schwartz Anderson. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program, encourage individuals to apply before Sept. 22 for ‘new smile’
POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft
The Idaho Falls Police Department has made several successful arrests related to catalytic converter theft over the past months. The post IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft appeared first on Local News 8.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
IFPD suggests marking catalytic converters after boom in thefts
IDAHO FALLS — Since March 2022, the Idaho Falls Police Department has received over 60 reports of catalytic converter thefts within the city limits of Idaho Falls. This number represents a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts from previous years and matches nationwide crime trends. The National Insurance Crime...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho Falls Police promotes female officer to captain
IDAHO FALLS — Jessica Marley’s career path has been undaunted by glass ceilings. In December 2017, the 21-year Idaho Falls Police Department veteran became the first woman in department history to be promoted to sergeant and, in July 2019, became the first to earn the rank of lieutenant. On Friday it was announced that Marley has been promoted to the rank of captain, also a first for the department, making her one of the highest-ranking female law enforcement officers in the state.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
eastidahonews.com
Eleanor Snyder Vonasek
Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband’s at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Life Lessons Encore: Helen Kunz shares what she’s learned living nearly a century
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
eastidahonews.com
New fire near Fort Hall Reservation threatening structures, Sho-Ban Tribes prepping for evacuation
FORT HALL — A new fire is threatening structures in southeastern Idaho, and nearby residents have been told to be ready to leave their homes. The fire, located near 2 1/2 Mile Road, south of East Ross Fork between Chubbuck and Fort Hall, was reported around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, according to BLM Fire spokesman Chris Burger. He loosely estimates the fire has burned “easily 1,000 acres-plus,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.
Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire
POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
eastidahonews.com
Proposed ordinance would require bear-resistant garbage containers in Island Park
ISLAND PARK – A proposal to require Island Park residents to have bear-resistant garbage containers is being discussed in Fremont County. The proposal was presented before the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Island Park Mayor Michael Bogden, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, Teri Ehresman with the Involved Property Owners of Island Park, and members of the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance and the Idaho Fish and Game.
eastidahonews.com
26 Pocatello students among 100 who receive scholarships from Amy’s Kitchen
POCATELLO — In 22 years, Amy’s Kitchen has given roughly $1.5 million in higher education scholarships to the families of its employees. This year, 26 local students were named among the 100 recipients. Cindy Gillespie, the company’s vice president of people, told EastIdahoNews.com that among the beliefs of...
eastidahonews.com
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Post Register
Seven local teachers honored for their inspiring efforts
Two local businesses in Idaho Falls, Murdock Manwaring Company and Taylor Mountain Mortgage, combined efforts to honor seven local teachers for their dedication and passion for teaching. In a matter of weeks, the companies set out to find five educators through a social media post, asking the public to nominate...
Comments / 1