Read full article on original website
Related
Extra
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kelly Clarkson: My Divorce Was So Messy I Had to Quit The Voice!
Earlier this year, after months of messy legal wrangling, Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Yes, Kelly’s ex has a villainous-sounding name, and he’s fully lived up to it in recent months. The divorce settlement wasn’t ideal — Clarkson was forced to pay millions to Blackstock...
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional TikTok Amid ‘Complex’ Divorce Feelings [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her "complex" feelings with fans in a vulnerable new TikTok post. In the clip, the singer is in her bathtub, mascara smudged under her eyes as she lipsyncs along with a demo version of Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex." "I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Looks Smitten Seeing Country Singer In Dazzling Outfit
Last week marked the 15th annual ACM Honors, a ceremony dedicated to celebrating people in front of and behind the cameras in the country music industry. Miranda Lambert was honored there for her career and managed to turn a few heads with her vibrant outfit – especially her husband’s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’
Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Falling Out With Billy Ray Cyrus After Divorce From Her Mom
Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish. The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.
AOL Corp
Blake Shelton Says His Music Has Taken a 'Backseat' to Gwen Stefani, Kids
A change of priorities. Since getting married to Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton has reframed his goals for his career — and that is exactly the way he likes it. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life,” Shelton, 46, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 19, referencing his wife’s sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Popculture
Why Lindsie Chrisley's Ex Threatened to Sue Her
Lindsie Chrisley isn't backing down after an alleged lawsuit threat from ex-husband Will Campbell. The Chrisley Knows Best star, who also hosts The Southern Tea podcast, claimed in a recent episode of Coffee Convos with Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry that Campbell, whom she split from last summer after nine years of marriage, was threatening to sue her if she didn't stop discussing him and the co-parenting of their 9-year-old son Jackson on her podcasts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kacey Musgraves Subtly Picks Side in Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud
Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, became locked in a heated feud online with some of the genre’s most outspoken women. Two include Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. Aldean originally received critical comments when she compared her childhood “tomboy phase” to someone potentially...
Popculture
Pauley Perrette Reveals How She Realized She Was Having a Stroke and What Saved Her Life
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is speaking out about the stroke she suffered last year. Perrette, 53, revealed on Sept. 2 that she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. The actress revealed how she learned she was having a stroke and what saved her life in a new Entertainment Tonight interview.
thebrag.com
“A new level of delusion”: Kim Kardashian slammed for photoshopping her neck
Kim Kardashian has come under fire for yet another photoshop fail – this time, for editing the trapezius muscle out of her neck. A TikToker named Caroline Ross who also works as a commercial photographer has uploaded a video showing where Kardashian altered her poolside pic used to promote her new collaboration with Beats, and what she believes the unedited version would actually look like.
Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Speak Out About Their Wives’ Feud, Social Media Weighs In
While Jason Aldean reigns as one of country music‘s biggest stars, it’s his wife Brittany that’s been making major headlines lately. Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean became involved in an online feud with other country singers including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after making a comment that some took as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community. Now, days into the online feud, Jason Aldean, as well as Maren Morris’s husband Ryan Hurd, have spoken out. And social media has mixed reactions to both artists’ statements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson and Her Husband Reveal Huge Life Update
Big things are on the horizon for Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband Christian Huff. A little more than a year after the couple started their family with the birth of daughter Honey James, the Robertson-Huff household is getting ready to set down roots, with the reality TV star recently revealing that she and her husband are working towards home ownership, with their house currently under construction.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
PHOTOS: Kelsea Ballerini Wore ‘Hero’ Shania Twain’s 1999 GRAMMYS Dress at ACM Honors Event
Shania Twain was honored with the ACM Poets Award on Wednesday. The ACM Honors took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24 and you’ll be able to see the ceremony on September 13 on FOX. Several artists paid tribute to Shania Twain in honor of the occasion. One was Kelsea Ballerini. The “HEARTFIRST” singer went all the way. She actually called up the GRAMMY Museum and borrowed the dress that Shania Twain wore to the ceremony in 1999. Check out photos below.
Trace Adkins’s Wife: Meet Victoria Pratt, Plus Everything To Know About His Previous Marriages
Trace Adkins has been a country music star for over two decades. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer became a sensation in the country world after dropping his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud in 1996. Since then, Trace, 60, gone on to four Grammy nominations, as well wins at the CMT Awards and the ACMs. He’s also released 16 albums since his debut, and he’s even dabbled acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, like The Lincoln Lawyer.
Maren Morris Speaks Out About Family Life Amid Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris has recently been engaged in a social media feud with Brittany Aldean after the wife of country music star Jason Aldean posted comments on Instagram some viewed as insensitive towards the LGBTQ+ community. There’s been a great deal of negative attention given to the situation since Aldean’s comments...
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot
Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover. Kardashian, 41,...
Popculture
'Claim to Fame's Pepper Teases Being 'Really Lucky' in the Game When It Came to Her Famous Family Member (Exclusive)
It's been a wild ride for Claim to Fame's Pepper – from almost going home in week one to securing her spot in the finale of ABC's new competition show, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a race to discover the identity of each other's famous relatives. Ahead of Tuesday's finale, Pepper opened up to PopCulture.com about her Claim to Fame journey, and what her family thinks of her reality TV debut.
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
Comments / 0