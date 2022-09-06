A change of priorities. Since getting married to Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton has reframed his goals for his career — and that is exactly the way he likes it. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life,” Shelton, 46, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 19, referencing his wife’s sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO