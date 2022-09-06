ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Steve Sarkisian Reveals How Texas Will Stay Focused Ahead of Matchup With No. 1 Alabama

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkBm7_0hjLeJ9t00

“I think the biggest thing for us is to be enamored with us," Sarkisian said. “We need to be enamored with us, focused on us.

Steve Sarkisian will face arguabley his toughest test as a head coaching career on Saturday, when the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide come to Austin .

At Washington, he faced Pete Carroll at USC . As the head coach of the Texas Longhorns he has faced Sam Pittman at Arkansas, and Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma, Dave Aranda of Baylor, and  Mike Gundy at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State.

However, none of that compares to the coach that most call the greatest in the history of College Football -- his former mentor, Nick Saban.

“Another great challenge. Very good football team, very well coached," Sarkisian said. "Good team, good players, good schemes, but ultimately this is about us and our ability to prepare, our ability to practice really well, our ability to focus on what we need to do to play to the best of our ability.”

It is a challenge that Sarkisian and his team look forward to with a great amount of anticipation.

So much so, that the game plan has been cemented since the beginning of the Summer.

Not because of arrogance or intimidation, but because Sarkisian and company knew the magnitude of this game.

“This gameplan was probably done about three months ago," Sarkisian said. "I’m sure their gameplan was done probably three months ago. I don’t think either of us thought going into Week 1 we were going to see something new that was drastically going to change what we wanted to do.”

The rest of the nation knows the magnitude of the game as well.

After all, Texas and Alabama are two of of the winnings programs in college football.

The Horns currently sit tied for fourth all time in wins (929), 32 conference titles, and four national championships (five unclaimed). While Alabama is tied for second all time in wins (943) with Ohio State, 32 conference titles, and 18 national championships.

Suffice it to say, a lot of history will be on the field at DKR on Saturday.

So how does Sarkisian keep his players grounded in the moment and focused on the task at hand?

By looking inward.

“I think the biggest thing for us is to be enamored with us," Sarkisian said. "You can get caught up in being worried about Alabama, You can get caught up in being worried about Gameday being here, You can get caught up in being worried about Fox being here, You can get caught up in all the stuff that is irrelevant to us being able to play good football. but “we need to be enamored with us, focused on us, making sure that we’re doing the things necessary for us to do our job really well.”

Even if they manage to avoid the drama and the pagentry that will come along with Saturday's game, the odds will be stacked against the Longhorns.

Currently, Texas sits as a 20.5-point underdog to the Crimson Tide.

In other words, it very well could be a program defining afternoon in Austin.

Well... at least to the outside world. Inside the program, the mood is very different.

“I think one of the biggest mistakes people make is this is going to be the game that is going to define our program. It might. It might not. I’m not that concerned about it. I’m more concerned about just the way we play the game. All along, my goal is to be in Dallas on December 3. This game has no impact on that. I want to play really well. I want to make sure that our guys play our style of football, our brand of football, and do it the way I know we’re capable of doing it.”

Kick off against the Tide is set for 11 am.

Texas Football Season Preview (; 14:46)

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LoneStar 92

Texas High School Football Player Dies After Hit During Game

Terribly sad news to pass along about a player who passed away this week. Just northwest of Amarillo is the town of Dalhart, Texas. Over the past few days, the town has been in shock after what happened during the JV football game on Thursday night. Yahir Cancino suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter of the game. Cancino would be airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock on Thursday.
DALHART, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His Top 6 Teams From Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit has restarted his weekly in-season tradition of naming the most impressive college football teams from the previous weekend. Six programs made Herbstreit's honor roll for Week 1, with Old Dominion leading the way after knocking off Virginia Tech in its season opener. At No. 2 on Herbstreit's list is Georgia, the defending national champions, who breezed past a ranked Oregon team, 49-3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher On WVU Job: College Football World Reacts

Jimbo Fisher is the head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, but if he had his way, he might not be there for the rest of his career. During a recent interview, Fisher was asked if he'd every consider being the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Fisher, who is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, didn't exactly say no.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Sam Pittman
Person
Dave Aranda
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Whiskey Riff

Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Longhorns#American Football#Usc#Baylor
Whiskey Riff

Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”

Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fox News

South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban will meet on Saturday when Texas hosts top-ranked Alabama. The two men used to be colleagues. Sarkisian served as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and then as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before being hired to run the Longhorns. When Saban first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy