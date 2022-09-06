Oahu’s newest monk seal pup is named

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the past few weeks, Kahuku Elementary School’s fifth-grade students have been brainstorming to find the perfect name for Hawaiian monk seal PO9.

Hawaii Marine Animal Response revealed the class decision on their Facebook page, along with a new photo of the pup and her mother R016.

The class agreed that the pup was so beautiful that she should be named “Lehiwa” which they said means attractive and admirable.

Lehiwa is now considered to be the newest “niece” in the Kahuku Elementary School ohana, and the class sees themselves as the pup’s uncles and aunties. And like families that watch over each other — these fifth graders are making it their responsibility to educate others to admire Lehiwa from afar.

