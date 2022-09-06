ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Axios

The Queen, UNC football and my Papa's clarinet

Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96 on Thursday made me call up my grandfather to hear a story he's told me repeatedly over the years. Flashback: In 1957 — in what was her first time watching an American football game — the Queen watched the UNC football team play at Maryland in what has become known as “the Queen’s Game.”
FOOTBALL

