Read full article on original website
Related
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
vinlove.net
Four Vietnamese resorts in the top of Asia’s leading luxury
The World Travel Awards Asia – Oceania 2022 honors 4 Vietnamese resorts in the top luxury group. Banyan Tree Lang Co, Hue was honored by the World Travel Awards 2022 on September 7 in the category of Asia’s leading luxury beach resort . The resort is located on Canh Duong beach, Cu Du village, Loc Vinh commune, Phu Loc district. The resort has 72 villas, all with private pools and built on a natural crescent-shaped bay.
Comments / 0