The World Travel Awards Asia – Oceania 2022 honors 4 Vietnamese resorts in the top luxury group. Banyan Tree Lang Co, Hue was honored by the World Travel Awards 2022 on September 7 in the category of Asia’s leading luxury beach resort . The resort is located on Canh Duong beach, Cu Du village, Loc Vinh commune, Phu Loc district. The resort has 72 villas, all with private pools and built on a natural crescent-shaped bay.

TRAVEL ・ 3 HOURS AGO