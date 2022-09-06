Read full article on original website
More than 30 killed as fire tears through karaoke bar
Hanoi — The death toll from a fire that tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said on Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second floor of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the emergency exit, reports said. Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames, which grew quickly as they ignited the bar's wooden interior, while others were forced to jump from the building, state media added. Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the bar — located in a crowded...
Four Vietnamese resorts in the top of Asia’s leading luxury
The World Travel Awards Asia – Oceania 2022 honors 4 Vietnamese resorts in the top luxury group. Banyan Tree Lang Co, Hue was honored by the World Travel Awards 2022 on September 7 in the category of Asia’s leading luxury beach resort . The resort is located on Canh Duong beach, Cu Du village, Loc Vinh commune, Phu Loc district. The resort has 72 villas, all with private pools and built on a natural crescent-shaped bay.
Who is Banksy? The elusive graffiti artist's identity and powerful works, explained.
Banksy is the art industry's unsolved mystery. His anonymity adds to the allure of his work, which often centers around pointed cultural criticisms.
L’Osier: Connecting Gastronomy and Beauty
When Arinobu Fukuhara, the founder of Shiseido, traveled to New York in 1900 and brought back with him a soda fountain — the machine, the syrup, the glasses, even the straws — and set it up in the Shiseido Pharmacy in Ginza, little could he have imagined that he was establishing the company as the ultimate operator of chic eateries in Tokyo. Today, Shiseido operates eight cafes and restaurants there, including a new rooftop restaurant in Harajuku overlooking the gardens of Meiji Shrine. The jewel in the crown is undoubtably L’Osier, the Michelin three-star French restaurant that will celebrate its 50th anniversary...
If you do not have time to go out, Hoa Binh is an ideal place to travel with family and friends on the weekend
A place near Hanoi for you to comfortably hang out on weekends. Located more than 100 km from Hanoi, taking more than 2 hours by car, Hoa Binh is a tourist destination chosen by many people recently. Impressing visitors with diverse landscapes from rivers, lakes, mineral springs… and impressive resorts, this place has gradually become an attractive destination.
King Charles III starts reign as mourning begins for late queen
Church bells tolled across the UK on Friday as King Charles III readied to address his mourning subjects on the first full day of his new reign following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 73-year-old Charles -- the oldest monarch yet to ascend the throne -- headed to London from the remote Scottish estate of Balmoral, where his "cherished" mother died on Thursday. Church bells rang out across the UK at midday Friday in honour of the 96-year-old queen who died "peacefully" after a year-long period of ill-health.
