Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
dailyhodl.com
$42,000,000,000 Alternative Investment Firm Hires Crypto Guru To Head First Blockchain Fund
Leading alternative investment firm Investcorp has appointed former executive of digital bank ING Hervé François as the new lead of the firm’s inaugural blockchain-focused fund. François says that he has joined Investcorp as a new partner after his resignation from ING last month, where he was the...
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
CoinDesk
Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
blockworks.co
Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts
$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
dailyhodl.com
Former Deutsche Bank Executive and Ex-OCC Chief Says Crypto Firms Stealing Banks’ Turf: Report
The former head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) during the Clinton administration reportedly says that crypto firms competing with banks currently have the advantage. According to a new report by Bloomberg, former Deutsche Bank executive Eugene Ludwig says that crypto firms are barging into territories...
coingeek.com
Saudi Arabia central bank hires digital asset expert to grow industry
The Saudi Arabia Central Bank (SAMA) has appointed Mohsen AlZahrani as head of its virtual assets and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) program. The banking regulator intends to establish itself as a leading destination for global digital asset firms through the move. AlZahrani is no stranger to the chaotic world...
coingeek.com
Brazil SEC rebuffs digital asset regulations, wants bigger role
Brazil’s securities watchdog has rebuffed a regulatory framework approved by lawmakers earlier this year and is now seeking a bigger role in digital asset regulations. Brazil’s Senate approved the new framework in April this year after working on it for at least the past five years. It defines digital assets and related concepts such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and outlines the extent of each regulator’s jurisdiction in the industry, from the central bank to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
coingeek.com
Jackson Laskey: Combining NFTs and micropayments will transform gaming (CoinGeek Backstage)
The era of NFTs being used as purely speculative tokens, or “expensive JPEGS,” is behind us. As speculation takes a backseat, utility is becoming critical for NFTs, and gaming has been a prime target. According to Jackson Laskey, combining these NFTs with micropayments could transform the multi-billion dollar gaming industry.
coingeek.com
Thailand issues new rules for digital asset providers over ‘crypto’ ads
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has laid out new rules for regulating digital asset advertisements in the country. In an official notice, the securities watchdog stated that the new regulations were designed to bring uniformity to the ecosystem and will take effect from September 1. Prior to the...
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
protocol.com
Gensler: It's time for crypto businesses to register with SEC
SEC chair Gary Gensler said it is time for firms facilitating crypto transactions to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but indicated he is open to the view that some cryptocurrencies are commodities that should be regulated elsewhere. Speaking to a conference of attorneys, Gensler made clear...
Defiance Launches $IBIT: First Short Blockchain ETF - to Hedge Crypto Industry
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, Defiance, a leading thematic ETF provider, is announcing the launch of The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF ( IBIT ) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005592/en/ The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (Graphic: Business Wire)
coingeek.com
Mt. Gox creditors have until September 15 for transfer claims
Mt. Gox creditors have been given two weeks to conclude making or transferring their claims by the defunct exchange’s trustee. In the latest notice, trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi revealed that he was preparing to make repayments in accordance with the rehabilitation plan that the Tokyo District Court approved in November last year.
