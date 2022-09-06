ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
u.today

SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
investing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens

Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
CoinDesk

Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
blockworks.co

Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts

$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
coingeek.com

Saudi Arabia central bank hires digital asset expert to grow industry

The Saudi Arabia Central Bank (SAMA) has appointed Mohsen AlZahrani as head of its virtual assets and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) program. The banking regulator intends to establish itself as a leading destination for global digital asset firms through the move. AlZahrani is no stranger to the chaotic world...
coingeek.com

Brazil SEC rebuffs digital asset regulations, wants bigger role

Brazil’s securities watchdog has rebuffed a regulatory framework approved by lawmakers earlier this year and is now seeking a bigger role in digital asset regulations. Brazil’s Senate approved the new framework in April this year after working on it for at least the past five years. It defines digital assets and related concepts such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and outlines the extent of each regulator’s jurisdiction in the industry, from the central bank to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
coingeek.com

Thailand issues new rules for digital asset providers over ‘crypto’ ads

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has laid out new rules for regulating digital asset advertisements in the country. In an official notice, the securities watchdog stated that the new regulations were designed to bring uniformity to the ecosystem and will take effect from September 1. Prior to the...
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
protocol.com

Gensler: It's time for crypto businesses to register with SEC

SEC chair Gary Gensler said it is time for firms facilitating crypto transactions to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission — but indicated he is open to the view that some cryptocurrencies are commodities that should be regulated elsewhere. Speaking to a conference of attorneys, Gensler made clear...
The Associated Press

Defiance Launches $IBIT: First Short Blockchain ETF - to Hedge Crypto Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, Defiance, a leading thematic ETF provider, is announcing the launch of The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF ( IBIT ) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005592/en/ The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (Graphic: Business Wire)
coingeek.com

Mt. Gox creditors have until September 15 for transfer claims

Mt. Gox creditors have been given two weeks to conclude making or transferring their claims by the defunct exchange’s trustee. In the latest notice, trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi revealed that he was preparing to make repayments in accordance with the rehabilitation plan that the Tokyo District Court approved in November last year.
