Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Volunteers sought for California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17D.J. EatonCalifornia State
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
247Sports
Stanford's David Shaw dishes on Lincoln Riley's transfer-heavy approach at USC
USC and Stanford might be rivals, but the two programs could not be more different right now. New USC coach Lincoln Riley completely overhauled his new roster with 33 transfers. USC became one of the go-to destinations for some of the top players in the transfer portal when Riley took over. But David Shaw and Stanford have just one transfer on the entire roster, opting instead to build a roster with good recruiting classes and strong developmental programs.
247Sports
USC '24 commit Dylan Williams solid in his pledge but will take visits
Long Beach (Calif.) Poly junior linebacker Dylan Williams is off to a strong start to the season and is easily among the top defensive players out West, regardless of class. Williams is a big play linebacker who does a little of everything well. He’s a high end athlete who is very comfortable playing in space, can drop in coverage and has shown to be explosive off the edge rushing the quarterback.
247Sports
Anonymous Coaches' Poll: UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Among Best in Nation
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
247Sports
Mario Williams after season opener: "This is a new era. This is SC."
Oddsmakers thought USC would beat Rice by more than four touchdowns in the season opener — and most of the USCFootball.com staff agreed because of the offense’s potential to get points on the board. The 66 points USC put up is its highest point total since 2008. It's...
Paradise Post
49ers fans: 10 fantastic food vendors for the 2022-23 Levi’s Stadium season
The Faithful are also foodies, so Levi’s Stadium and its hospitality partner, Levy, make a concerted effort every year to offer craveable culinary experiences for those devoted Niner fans. For the 2022-23 season, the offerings include a cherished family recipe for lumpia, award-winning pizza and a type of burger...
San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms
San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
kkoh.com
Local Favorite Takes The Top Prize at The Best in The West Nugget Rib Cook Off
Winners for this year’s 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced Monday. “BJ’s BBQ” came out on top winning the $10,000 prize. 2nd place went to “Porky Chicks BBQ” from Fayetteville, Arkansas. “Back Forty Texas Barbecue,” from Pleasant Hill, CA took home Third-place. Best Sauce went to “Just North of Memphis BBQ” from Minneapolis.
PLANetizen
BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
territorysupply.com
9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
fox40jackson.com
San Francisco weighs in: How would you grade Gavin Newsom?
SAN FRANCISCO – People in San Francisco graded California Gov. Gavin Newsom and provided Fox News with feedback on his performance. “D minus,” one man, Paul, told Fox News. “Gavin Newsom’s all about himself.”. But another San Francisco local gave the California Democrat an A. “I...
rtands.com
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market closes beachfront location as search continues for new venue
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Labor Day was the last day Phil's Fish Market and Eatery served its popular seafood at its beachfront location in Moss Landing. After more than 20 years, the business is leaving its location on Sandholdt Road after the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. MBARI plans to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research facility at the site.
Outdoor Water Ban Effects Four Million Californians: What You Need To Know
'We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.'
citywatchla.com
Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)
An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
foxla.com
More than 100 teens gather at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester; security guard injured: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - More than 100 kids without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles...
LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to […] The post LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
NBC Bay Area
SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds
A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
citywatchla.com
An Open Letter From Former City Controller Laura Chick To The People Of Los Angeles
Sadly so many distrust their elected leaders. In a 2021 Gallup poll, less than half of U.S. adults (44%) say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in people who hold or are running for public office. We must remember that it is our responsibility as voters...
