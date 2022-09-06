ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

247Sports

Stanford's David Shaw dishes on Lincoln Riley's transfer-heavy approach at USC

USC and Stanford might be rivals, but the two programs could not be more different right now. New USC coach Lincoln Riley completely overhauled his new roster with 33 transfers. USC became one of the go-to destinations for some of the top players in the transfer portal when Riley took over. But David Shaw and Stanford have just one transfer on the entire roster, opting instead to build a roster with good recruiting classes and strong developmental programs.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

USC '24 commit Dylan Williams solid in his pledge but will take visits

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly junior linebacker Dylan Williams is off to a strong start to the season and is easily among the top defensive players out West, regardless of class. Williams is a big play linebacker who does a little of everything well. He’s a high end athlete who is very comfortable playing in space, can drop in coverage and has shown to be explosive off the edge rushing the quarterback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Anonymous Coaches' Poll: UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Among Best in Nation

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paradise Post

49ers fans: 10 fantastic food vendors for the 2022-23 Levi’s Stadium season

The Faithful are also foodies, so Levi’s Stadium and its hospitality partner, Levy, make a concerted effort every year to offer craveable culinary experiences for those devoted Niner fans. For the 2022-23 season, the offerings include a cherished family recipe for lumpia, award-winning pizza and a type of burger...
FOOTBALL
Vice

San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms

San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kkoh.com

Local Favorite Takes The Top Prize at The Best in The West Nugget Rib Cook Off

Winners for this year’s 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced Monday. “BJ’s BBQ” came out on top winning the $10,000 prize. 2nd place went to “Porky Chicks BBQ” from Fayetteville, Arkansas. “Back Forty Texas Barbecue,” from Pleasant Hill, CA took home Third-place. Best Sauce went to “Just North of Memphis BBQ” from Minneapolis.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
PLANetizen

BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
SAN JOSE, CA
territorysupply.com

9 of the Most Romantic Getaways in California

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. With the stressors of the modern world at a staggering high, it’s more important than ever for couples to set aside time to relax, explore, and enjoy each other’s company in the peace of a new locale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox40jackson.com

San Francisco weighs in: How would you grade Gavin Newsom?

SAN FRANCISCO – People in San Francisco graded California Gov. Gavin Newsom and provided Fox News with feedback on his performance. “D minus,” one man, Paul, told Fox News. “Gavin Newsom’s all about himself.”. But another San Francisco local gave the California Democrat an A. “I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
PALMDALE, CA
KSBW.com

Phil's Fish Market closes beachfront location as search continues for new venue

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Labor Day was the last day Phil's Fish Market and Eatery served its popular seafood at its beachfront location in Moss Landing. After more than 20 years, the business is leaving its location on Sandholdt Road after the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. MBARI plans to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research facility at the site.
MOSS LANDING, CA
citywatchla.com

Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)

An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) will continue distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents Tuesday, September 13, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Senior Center at City Hall. Registration in advance is required online. OEM is authorized to […] The post LA County to continue to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios on Sept. 13, at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds

A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...

