More than 30 killed as fire tears through karaoke bar
Hanoi — The death toll from a fire that tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam has risen to 32, state media said on Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second floor of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff as dense smoke filled the staircase and blocked the emergency exit, reports said. Many crowded onto a balcony to escape the flames, which grew quickly as they ignited the bar's wooden interior, while others were forced to jump from the building, state media added. Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the bar — located in a crowded...
Huge Typhoon Hinnamnor slams into South Korea, leaving at least 3 dead and others missing in submerged buildings
Seoul — One of the most powerful storms South Korea has seen in years started lashing southern parts of the country before dawn on Tuesday. By the early evening, Typhoon Hinnamnor had claimed at least three lives, left eight people missing and forced around 4,600 to flee their homes. The typhoon dumped a devastating three feet of rain in some regions, causing floods that left at least 160 buildings damaged or destroyed, according to the government.
Vietnam PM says respects Russia relations, hopes to boost cooperation
HANOI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Wednesday Vietnam always respects its relationship with Russia, and hopes to further boost their cooperation.
Hotel Haegumgang: The sad and surprising story of North Korea's floating hotel
It was once an exclusive five-star resort floating directly over Australia's Great Barrier Reef. For years, it sat dilapidated in a North Korean port, a 20-minute drive from the Demilitarized Zone, the restricted area that separates the two Koreas.
Typhoon kills one, leaves several missing in South Korea
Typhoon Hinnamnor killed one person and left nine missing on Tuesday, before heading back to sea with few reports of major property damage. On Tuesday morning, the typhoon was over the Sea of Japan, known as the East Sea in Korea, 100 kilometres (62 miles) off Tsushima island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’
China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
Four Vietnamese resorts in the top of Asia’s leading luxury
The World Travel Awards Asia – Oceania 2022 honors 4 Vietnamese resorts in the top luxury group. Banyan Tree Lang Co, Hue was honored by the World Travel Awards 2022 on September 7 in the category of Asia’s leading luxury beach resort . The resort is located on Canh Duong beach, Cu Du village, Loc Vinh commune, Phu Loc district. The resort has 72 villas, all with private pools and built on a natural crescent-shaped bay.
If you do not have time to go out, Hoa Binh is an ideal place to travel with family and friends on the weekend
A place near Hanoi for you to comfortably hang out on weekends. Located more than 100 km from Hanoi, taking more than 2 hours by car, Hoa Binh is a tourist destination chosen by many people recently. Impressing visitors with diverse landscapes from rivers, lakes, mineral springs… and impressive resorts, this place has gradually become an attractive destination.
A $5 Billion USD Moon is Landing in Dubai
Dubai might be launching a $5 billion moon-shaped destination resort designed by Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts Inc. The 735-foot high resort has been designed to be built within 48 months and is expected to bring in 2.5 million guests annually. Moon is set to increase the economy in...
Only 3 countries have built 5th-generation fighters, but militaries are already working on more advanced 6th-gen jets
Only the US, Russia, and China have designed and built fifth-generation fighters. Now they and several other countries are working on 6th-generation fighters. They aren't expected to arrive until the 2030s, and they're being designed with future wars in mind. What exactly is a 6th generation fighter? Fifth-generation fighters are...
L’Osier: Connecting Gastronomy and Beauty
When Arinobu Fukuhara, the founder of Shiseido, traveled to New York in 1900 and brought back with him a soda fountain — the machine, the syrup, the glasses, even the straws — and set it up in the Shiseido Pharmacy in Ginza, little could he have imagined that he was establishing the company as the ultimate operator of chic eateries in Tokyo. Today, Shiseido operates eight cafes and restaurants there, including a new rooftop restaurant in Harajuku overlooking the gardens of Meiji Shrine. The jewel in the crown is undoubtably L’Osier, the Michelin three-star French restaurant that will celebrate its 50th anniversary...
Flights grounded in South Korea as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, putting the nation on alert for its worst storm in decades. South Korea’s weather agency said the country will start to feel the full force of Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, by early Tuesday when it is forecast to graze the southern resort island of Jeju before making landfall near the mainland city of Busan. Government officials raised concern about potentially huge damage from flooding, landslides and tidal waves triggered by the typhoon, which comes just weeks after capital Seoul and nearby regions were hit with heavy rainfall that unleashed flashfloods and killed at least 14 people. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who said he would stay at his office overnight to monitor the typhoon, urged maximum effort to prevent casualties during an emergency response meeting on Monday. Prime Minister Han Duk-soo called for proactive efforts to evacuate residents in areas vulnerable to flooding.
