ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National City, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
City
National City, CA
KPBS

Newsom signs bill to extend life of California's last nuclear plant

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant running until 2030, five years past its previous planned closure date. The bill, SB-846, was similar to a proposal the governor put forth in August, but included some compromises. "Newsom wanted to extend the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Avoids Rolling Blackouts Amid Excessive Heat Wave

San Diego County -- alongside the rest of California -- successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday night after the state’s energy operator issued an alert that said the outages were imminent. California Independent Systems Operators (CAISO) thanked California for avoiding rolling blackouts, pointing out that consumer conservation played a large...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Vargas
Person
Gavin Newsom
KPBS

Q&A with SDG&E as California enters seventh day of flex alerts

SDG&E’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Geraghty, answers questions about why the California heatwave is straining the state’s power grid and why the flex alert is needed and if residents are reducing power use. Then, in the latest twist in the “Fat Leonard” U.S. Navy corruption scandal, federal authorities say Leonard Glenn Francis, escaped house arrest Sunday ahead of sentencing later this month. Plus, Governor Newsom has begun to sign a new package of climate action bills, including one to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. And, details on another bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would require social media platforms to report hate content data and have transparent policies on that data. Finally, September marks the transition between summer and fall, and while the days are not yet getting colder, times of change call for a new soundtrack. KPBS has a playlist of five new songs to discover this month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave

As temperatures linger in San Diego around 90 degrees or higher for another day, being homeless is even more dangerous. And, there are now more people living on the street in downtown San Diego than ever before. Then, following news that Juul labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle claims that it marketed its products to teens, we talk about the health impacts of e-cigarettes. And, the start of a new school year can be especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us how their special needs are being met and celebrated. And, in August, California Governor Newsom signed a new law outlining when and why people may be ejected from public meetings. But are these rules still needed since the outbursts triggered by COVID-19 restrictions have faded? Next, during the pandemic, some cities in L.A. have banned rent hikes. But tenants are still getting demands to pay more. In many cases, whether they can fight those rent hikes depends on where they live. Finally, a history lesson on Escondido’s rich agricultural roots, the city’s annual Grape Day Festival is happening this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Giving fast food workers a say

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law establishing a Fast Food Council that allows workers to negotiate wage and working conditions on an industry-wide basis. Then, state power officials say the heat wave that has gripped California has increased the chance of rolling blackouts. And, a musical that challenges the expectations of the genre will soon be on a local stage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Beating the heat with trees; Vista park gets more trees planted

Tree shade has proven to help reduce hot temperatures, but many neighborhoods in San Diego have a noticeable shortage of trees. That changed on Wednesday for one neighborhood in Vista. Raintree Park hosted a community tree planting event. Funding for the new trees came from a $1.253 million Cal Fire...
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Bargaining Power#Fast Food Restaurants#Fast Food Council#Kpbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
KFC
KPBS

Who should get the new COVID booster and when?

A new version of the COVID booster has been approved, but getting it is still a challenge. KPBS reporter John Carroll has an update. A call from the Biden Administration Wednesday morning was made for most people to get the new COVID-19 booster. “We expect millions of people to get...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy