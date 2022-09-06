ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Announce Captains Heading Into Week 1 Showdown With Broncos

By Corbin K. Smith
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnFCN_0hjLc4vp00

With two perennial captains now playing elsewhere, Seattle will open a new era with four established veteran leaders receiving the honors for the 2022 season.

For the better part of the past decade, as the unsung leaders of the team, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner were permanent captains for the Seahawks. With neither player returning for an 11th season, however, the franchise will have several fresh faces stepping up in their place in 2022.

Officially announced by coach Pete Carroll one week before Wilson returns to Lumen Field under center for Denver, as selected by their peers, safety Quandre Diggs, defensive tackle Al Woods, receiver Tyler Lockett, and special teams ace Nick Bellore will serve as Seattle's captains for the upcoming season.

Replacing Wilson, who was a captain for each of the past nine seasons, as the Seahawks lone offensive representative, Lockett will be a captain for the first time in his career. As the longest tenured member of the team, coach Pete Carroll called his selection a "beautiful recognition" for one of the best, yet often most overlooked star receivers in the NFL.

"He's always been that guy. He's always done everything that you would want him to do in all ways, and he's been a great football player," Carroll said. "I said to him already today, 'You don't have to do anything different because you've been chosen captain, because you already lead. You've been a leader and for years around here.' I don't want him to think that that changes anything, because it doesn't. He's been a marvelous Seahawk. He's been rewarded for that, and he's rewarded us with tremendous play forever. So we're really lucky, really lucky to have him on our team and have him be recognized by the team."

A leader by example in a similar vain to Lockett, Diggs has emerged as one of the NFL's best all-around safeties since being acquired by the Seahawks in a trade deadline deal with the Lions in 2019. In 38 regular season games over the past three seasons, he has amassed 13 interceptions, including leading the team with five picks in 2020 and 2021 while earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections.

Rewarding him for his excellence on the field and his presence in the locker room, Diggs received a three-year, $40 million extension in March, making him one of the 10 highest-paid safeties in the NFL.

Bucking recent trends where they only had three players with a gold "C" on their uniforms, the Seahawks voted for a fourth captain this year with Woods receiving the honor as a second defense player. The oldest player on the roster at 35 years young, the veteran defensive tackle enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2021, producing career-highs in tackles and pass deflections while making life easier for Wagner and Jordyn Brooks at the second level.

One of the most popular players on the team and another veteran who lets his play do the majority of the talking, Carroll lauded Woods as well as Diggs for their character, work ethic, and distinct leadership qualities.

"Quandre Diggs is a guy that's been a leader in this program, been part of it - big voice, big character, terrific football player that guys really look up to," Carroll said on Monday. "And speaking of looking up to in a big way, Al Woods up front really just brings all the voice and the stature and the work habits and the ethic that you want to lead."

While Lockett, Diggs, and Woods will be first-time captains in Seattle, Bellore receives the distinction of being the lone returning captain from last year's squad. A Pro Bowler for his kick and punt coverage exploits in 2020, he's been equally impactful off the field due to his great sense of humor and willingness to help younger players.

"Just an obvious pick," Carroll said of Bellore. "He's just everything to everybody - playmaking, play style, mentality, all of that."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
NFL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Captains#American Football#Sports#Lumen Field
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Made Notable Omission Describing Family

During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about playing in the NFL at 45 years old. Brady pointed out that he has way more commitments now than he did back when he was just a youngster in the NFL. When...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy