Seahawks Announce Captains Heading Into Week 1 Showdown With Broncos

With two perennial captains now playing elsewhere, Seattle will open a new era with four established veteran leaders receiving the honors for the 2022 season.

For the better part of the past decade, as the unsung leaders of the team, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner were permanent captains for the Seahawks. With neither player returning for an 11th season, however, the franchise will have several fresh faces stepping up in their place in 2022.

Officially announced by coach Pete Carroll one week before Wilson returns to Lumen Field under center for Denver, as selected by their peers, safety Quandre Diggs, defensive tackle Al Woods, receiver Tyler Lockett, and special teams ace Nick Bellore will serve as Seattle's captains for the upcoming season.

Replacing Wilson, who was a captain for each of the past nine seasons, as the Seahawks lone offensive representative, Lockett will be a captain for the first time in his career. As the longest tenured member of the team, coach Pete Carroll called his selection a "beautiful recognition" for one of the best, yet often most overlooked star receivers in the NFL.

"He's always been that guy. He's always done everything that you would want him to do in all ways, and he's been a great football player," Carroll said. "I said to him already today, 'You don't have to do anything different because you've been chosen captain, because you already lead. You've been a leader and for years around here.' I don't want him to think that that changes anything, because it doesn't. He's been a marvelous Seahawk. He's been rewarded for that, and he's rewarded us with tremendous play forever. So we're really lucky, really lucky to have him on our team and have him be recognized by the team."

A leader by example in a similar vain to Lockett, Diggs has emerged as one of the NFL's best all-around safeties since being acquired by the Seahawks in a trade deadline deal with the Lions in 2019. In 38 regular season games over the past three seasons, he has amassed 13 interceptions, including leading the team with five picks in 2020 and 2021 while earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections.

Rewarding him for his excellence on the field and his presence in the locker room, Diggs received a three-year, $40 million extension in March, making him one of the 10 highest-paid safeties in the NFL.

Bucking recent trends where they only had three players with a gold "C" on their uniforms, the Seahawks voted for a fourth captain this year with Woods receiving the honor as a second defense player. The oldest player on the roster at 35 years young, the veteran defensive tackle enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2021, producing career-highs in tackles and pass deflections while making life easier for Wagner and Jordyn Brooks at the second level.

One of the most popular players on the team and another veteran who lets his play do the majority of the talking, Carroll lauded Woods as well as Diggs for their character, work ethic, and distinct leadership qualities.

"Quandre Diggs is a guy that's been a leader in this program, been part of it - big voice, big character, terrific football player that guys really look up to," Carroll said on Monday. "And speaking of looking up to in a big way, Al Woods up front really just brings all the voice and the stature and the work habits and the ethic that you want to lead."

While Lockett, Diggs, and Woods will be first-time captains in Seattle, Bellore receives the distinction of being the lone returning captain from last year's squad. A Pro Bowler for his kick and punt coverage exploits in 2020, he's been equally impactful off the field due to his great sense of humor and willingness to help younger players.

"Just an obvious pick," Carroll said of Bellore. "He's just everything to everybody - playmaking, play style, mentality, all of that."