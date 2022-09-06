ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, PA

Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

By Joseph W. Smith III
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Rnwa_0hjLc0Ov00

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this.

Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later.

It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge in Hillsgrove.

“I knew the history of it,” recalls the Dushore resident, who lived in Hillsgrove at the time. Having worked in the woods as a youth, Smithkors knew that lumber-laden rail-cars often carried chains, hooks, tools and other equipment. “If that train went off the bridge,” the diver told himself, “there’s gotta be something down there that they would not have recovered.

“But I didn’t expect to find anything like that.”

In fact, Smithkors first thought the sizable, silt-covered relic was a culvert. But why, he wondered, would a culvert be lying so far from the road? And why upstream? And more important: Why was it tapered, with flanges where something had broken off?

Rather than disturb the artifact, Smithkors finished his dive and phoned his brother, who pulled up photos of the engine’s extraction and noticed the missing smokestack.

A PIECE OF HISTORY

What the pair had stumbled onto was a well-known piece of Sullivan County history: Nicknamed “The Dinky in the Drink,” the accident involved a Climax B steam locomotive on a long-gone narrow-gauge railroad bridge.

uIt was hauling 21 cars of lumber—but the Hillsgrove span failed to support this heavy load because it was in the process of being dismantled. After plunging into the creek, the water-logged engine was hauled out and restored, continuing in service until 1949. Thanks to Smithkors, its missing smokestack now resides in the Sullivan County Historical Museum.

But that took a lot of effort.

To begin with, even after talking with his brother, Smithkors still wasn’t certain what he’d found; so he went back into the water for some GoPro footage, then took that to the railroad museum in Strasburg, PA, where a similar Climax engine stands on display.

“That’s when I knew what I had,” the excited diver recalls.

Yet despite Smithkors’ certainty and interest, it was more than a year before the smokestack found its way to a showcase.

The diver’s first thought was that he could probably get it out and take it home—“put it out in my front yard and put a mailbox on it,” he jokes. “But I didn’t want that—I wanted to protect it; this is Sullivan County’s history.”

After all, if he kept it for himself, what would happen to the relic once he passed on—especially if it never got authenticated?

CALLING IN THE LAW

“The thought process also went to, ‘Who actually owns that?’” Smithkors recounts. “The center of the creek is a property line. I wouldn’t want anybody coming onto my property and taking something that’s mine.”

Eventually, he contacted a lawyer, who determined that because Loyalsock Creek is a commercial waterway, any artifacts found there belong to the State of Pennsylvania. So with the help of Sullivan County Historical Museum’s Melanie Norton, Smithkors submitted a three-page, 1100-word application to PA’s Bureau of Historic Preservation. In June 2014, they received an official permit to extract the relic.

But that process was even more complicated:

It involved permission from two local landowners along the creek; a pair other divers working with Smithkors; inflatable airbags wrapped around the smokestack; a boom truck to hoist it from the water; and Adam Jenkins, a Philadelphia expert in metal preservation who insisted the smokestack be instantly placed into a large trough of the same creek water it came out of.

“If we exposed it to air, it would deteriorate rapidly,” Smithkors explains.

Continue reading On the PULSE

Comments / 2

Related
Travel Maven

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Several area counties receive DCNR recreation and conservation grants

Three north central Pa. counties—Bradford, Lycoming, Union—have received grant funding from DCNR to further recreation and conservation efforts in the region. Eleven projects across the region will expand parks and open spaces, improve trails, address environmental concerns and conserve watersheds. The projects include: Bradford County Canton Borough: $70,000 to construct pedestrian walkways and a comfort...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hillsgrove Township, PA
County
Sullivan County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Effort, PA
City
Strasburg, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

All aboard the Lakeland Express!

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind. "It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba. The...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New Trail releases new IPA in support of native trees

Williamsport, Pa. — New Trail Brewing Co. is presenting a new year-round IPA that represents the outdoors and conservation efforts. The Replenish West Coast IPA will help to replenish native tree populations. For every case sold, the earnings will go directly to planting new trees that will clean the air and water for future generations of people and wildlife. New Trail is sending $1 for every Replenish IPA case sold...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scuba#Diving#Accident
NorthcentralPA.com

Study suggests one-third of wild bee species in Pa. have declined

State College, Pa. — Over a six-year period in southcentral Pennsylvania, measures of biodiversity among wild bee communities declined and one-third of species experienced population decline, according to a Penn State-led team of researchers. Findings from their recently published study, the researchers contend, demonstrate the value of standardized, season-wide sampling across multiple years for identifying patterns in bee biodiversity and monitoring population trends among species. “Pollinators facilitate the reproduction of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces ​Historic $90 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Across Pennsylvania

Additional Fall Grant Opportunity Will Focus on Underserved Communities, Trails, Trees. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a ​historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
visitpottertioga.com

ATV, Side by Side & UTV Riding

Potter and Tioga Counties welcome you to ride our scenic trails and take in our breathtaking views. ATV, Side by Side & UTV riding in Potter and Tioga Counties. Potter and Tioga Counties welcome you to ride our scenic ATV, Side by Side & UTV trails. Our breathtaking views and fun rides await.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County invests $1 million in Jersey Shore water treatment plant

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioners have agreed upon a $1 million investment toward water quality improvements in Jersey Shore Borough. The county will provide a $1 million sum to the borough's water authority to make necessary upgrades to the Pine Creek Water Treatment Plant at Lawshe Run, according to a memorandum of understanding issued Thursday Sept 1. The entire project is expected to cost $4.5 million, plus an...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania announces new investment in conservation, recreation areas

PEQUEA, Pa. — Members of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration were in Lancaster County on Tuesday to announce a new investment in conservation and recreation projects. During a news conference at the Clark Nature Preserve in Pequea, officials said a historic investment of $90 million will help create new recreation opportunities, conserve natural resources and help revitalize communities. The money will go to 330 different projects across Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lykensvalley.org

Pine Grove – High Bridge

An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
PINE GROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy