Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this.

Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later.

It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge in Hillsgrove.

“I knew the history of it,” recalls the Dushore resident, who lived in Hillsgrove at the time. Having worked in the woods as a youth, Smithkors knew that lumber-laden rail-cars often carried chains, hooks, tools and other equipment. “If that train went off the bridge,” the diver told himself, “there’s gotta be something down there that they would not have recovered.

“But I didn’t expect to find anything like that.”

In fact, Smithkors first thought the sizable, silt-covered relic was a culvert. But why, he wondered, would a culvert be lying so far from the road? And why upstream? And more important: Why was it tapered, with flanges where something had broken off?

Rather than disturb the artifact, Smithkors finished his dive and phoned his brother, who pulled up photos of the engine’s extraction and noticed the missing smokestack.

A PIECE OF HISTORY

What the pair had stumbled onto was a well-known piece of Sullivan County history: Nicknamed “The Dinky in the Drink,” the accident involved a Climax B steam locomotive on a long-gone narrow-gauge railroad bridge.

uIt was hauling 21 cars of lumber—but the Hillsgrove span failed to support this heavy load because it was in the process of being dismantled. After plunging into the creek, the water-logged engine was hauled out and restored, continuing in service until 1949. Thanks to Smithkors, its missing smokestack now resides in the Sullivan County Historical Museum.

But that took a lot of effort.

To begin with, even after talking with his brother, Smithkors still wasn’t certain what he’d found; so he went back into the water for some GoPro footage, then took that to the railroad museum in Strasburg, PA, where a similar Climax engine stands on display.

“That’s when I knew what I had,” the excited diver recalls.

Yet despite Smithkors’ certainty and interest, it was more than a year before the smokestack found its way to a showcase.

The diver’s first thought was that he could probably get it out and take it home—“put it out in my front yard and put a mailbox on it,” he jokes. “But I didn’t want that—I wanted to protect it; this is Sullivan County’s history.”

After all, if he kept it for himself, what would happen to the relic once he passed on—especially if it never got authenticated?

CALLING IN THE LAW

“The thought process also went to, ‘Who actually owns that?’” Smithkors recounts. “The center of the creek is a property line. I wouldn’t want anybody coming onto my property and taking something that’s mine.”

Eventually, he contacted a lawyer, who determined that because Loyalsock Creek is a commercial waterway, any artifacts found there belong to the State of Pennsylvania. So with the help of Sullivan County Historical Museum’s Melanie Norton, Smithkors submitted a three-page, 1100-word application to PA’s Bureau of Historic Preservation. In June 2014, they received an official permit to extract the relic.

But that process was even more complicated:

It involved permission from two local landowners along the creek; a pair other divers working with Smithkors; inflatable airbags wrapped around the smokestack; a boom truck to hoist it from the water; and Adam Jenkins, a Philadelphia expert in metal preservation who insisted the smokestack be instantly placed into a large trough of the same creek water it came out of.

“If we exposed it to air, it would deteriorate rapidly,” Smithkors explains.

