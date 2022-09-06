ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Orange County adds new stop signs at dangerous intersection

Families concerned about what they call a potentially dangerous intersection in Orange County asked for help, and the county listened. Orange County added two new stop signs at the intersection at Pine Park Boulevard and Timberland Drive. The changes are meant to improve safety for drivers and children who could...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sports
Beaumont, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
12NewsNow

Three Southeast Texas teenagers in custody, one still at large after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three Southeast Texas teenagers are in custody. and police are looking for one more after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
fox4beaumont.com

SETX Auto Task force is warning against car burglaries

BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Auto Task Force believes a crew of car burglars are responsible for a string of break-ins in August. The task force says at least 50 cars were burglarized, and a few even stolen in the span of three days. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfdm
MySanAntonio

Beaumont Harley-Davidson sold to Florida company

The Beaumont Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership is now under new ownership after being acquired by Florida-based Ed Morse Automotive Group. Robin Troy, public relations representative with Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont, confirmed Tuesday the sale was finalized on Aug. 30. Ed Morse Automotive Group also acquired Cowboy Harley-Davidson dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, as well as a Cowboy Harley-Davidson apparel store in San Antonio.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Single gunshot wound to head is cause of death in PA murder of young woman

PORT ARTHUR — A single gunshot wound to the head from a pistol is the cause of death in the murder of a young woman in Port Arthur, according to information Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The judge says the preliminary autopsy didn't indicate it was a close up shot, like against the head, based on the examination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
KFDM-TV

Vidor police chief releases name of 12-year-old killed in ATV crash

VIDOR — Vidor Police are releasing the name of a child who died following an ATV crash. Chief Rod Carroll identifies the girl as Kaylee Woodward, 12, of Vidor. "The Vidor Police Department wishes to express its sympathy and condolences to the family," said Chief Carroll in a news release.
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

Police use shared photos of victim’s tattoos to identify man found dead in ditch

Authorities announced they have identified the victim of a Beaumont homicide. The victim is 38-year-old Enrique Martinez Juarez of Reynosa, Mexico. “His family is very thankful to everyone that shared the pictures,” a release from Beaumont Police said. “They live in Mexico, and they were able to see the pictures and identify him.”
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: RTR Performance Fishing & Marine celebrates new location

The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce recently had a ribbon cutting ceremony for RTR Performance Fishing and Marine Products. The business has a new location at 233 FM 1136 in Orange. RTR is a family-owned marine product sales and service shop that evolved from the family passion for fishing.
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance

TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy