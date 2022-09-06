Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Viral photo of teams praying for recovery of injured player: "God bless these young men"
WEST ORANGE — A photo showing two high school football teams coming together to pray for an injured player is going viral and has been shared thousands of times. Noah Taylor took the photo during the high school football game August 26 between Nederland at West Orange-Stark. During the...
KFDM-TV
Orange County adds new stop signs at dangerous intersection
Families concerned about what they call a potentially dangerous intersection in Orange County asked for help, and the county listened. Orange County added two new stop signs at the intersection at Pine Park Boulevard and Timberland Drive. The changes are meant to improve safety for drivers and children who could...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
Orange Leader
Trooper Pamela Thomas opening state-of-the-art game room for Orange children and teens; check it out
A new, state-of-the-art game room for kids is opening in Orange and hosting its open house Friday. “At It Fun Jumps” will offer more than a dozen televisions, a movie room, Xbox, PS5 and bounce houses. Trooper Pamela Thomas has patrolled Southeast Texas for two decades and has seen...
Three Southeast Texas teenagers in custody, one still at large after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three Southeast Texas teenagers are in custody. and police are looking for one more after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
Houston Chronicle
Indigenous activists call on Texas schools to forfeit Port Neches-Groves football games
Indigenous leaders are now calling on Texas schools to forfeit games in protest against the Port Neches-Groves High School mascot. The Coalition Against Native Mascots Texas on Wednesday announced formal letters were sent by the South Texas Chapter Indigenous Peoples Movement to each of the schools scheduled to play the high school this football season.
fox4beaumont.com
SETX Auto Task force is warning against car burglaries
BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Auto Task Force believes a crew of car burglars are responsible for a string of break-ins in August. The task force says at least 50 cars were burglarized, and a few even stolen in the span of three days. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange agreement creates quicker, cheaper path to Stephen F. Austin State University degree
Leaders at Lamar State College Orange and Stephen F. Austin State University have reaffirmed an agreement guaranteeing credits earned at LSCO seamlessly transfer to SFA for students wanting to complete a bachelor degree. LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson and SFA Interim President Dr. Steve Westbrook met today at LSCO’s campus...
KFDM-TV
Family of young murder victim sets up GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses
PORT ARTHUR — The family of a young murder victim in Port Arthur has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. Alondra Navarro Trejo, 22, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Port Arthur. Police have a murder warrant for the arrest of Alejo Mendoza...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Harley-Davidson sold to Florida company
The Beaumont Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership is now under new ownership after being acquired by Florida-based Ed Morse Automotive Group. Robin Troy, public relations representative with Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont, confirmed Tuesday the sale was finalized on Aug. 30. Ed Morse Automotive Group also acquired Cowboy Harley-Davidson dealerships in San Antonio and Austin, as well as a Cowboy Harley-Davidson apparel store in San Antonio.
Orange Leader
Mustangs gearing up for “humongous” Port Neches-Groves with multiple looks behind “big front”
WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs like meeting gauntlets head on. That will be the case for the second week in a row when they welcome the Port Neches-Groves Indians to Hooks Stadium in a non-district affair Friday. The Mustangs (2-0) are coming off a 38-32 victory over...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Single gunshot wound to head is cause of death in PA murder of young woman
PORT ARTHUR — A single gunshot wound to the head from a pistol is the cause of death in the murder of a young woman in Port Arthur, according to information Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The judge says the preliminary autopsy didn't indicate it was a close up shot, like against the head, based on the examination.
KFDM-TV
Vidor police chief releases name of 12-year-old killed in ATV crash
VIDOR — Vidor Police are releasing the name of a child who died following an ATV crash. Chief Rod Carroll identifies the girl as Kaylee Woodward, 12, of Vidor. "The Vidor Police Department wishes to express its sympathy and condolences to the family," said Chief Carroll in a news release.
KENS 5
‘I thank God’ | Mother reacts to teenage son surviving violent carjacking at Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO — A high school teenager was carjacked at a Seguin Walmart on his 16th birthday, leading to a manhunt by police for five suspects. The stolen car was later found in Port Arthur, Texas. The family of the teenage driver spoke to KENS 5. His mother, Alicia,...
Port Arthur News
Police use shared photos of victim’s tattoos to identify man found dead in ditch
Authorities announced they have identified the victim of a Beaumont homicide. The victim is 38-year-old Enrique Martinez Juarez of Reynosa, Mexico. “His family is very thankful to everyone that shared the pictures,” a release from Beaumont Police said. “They live in Mexico, and they were able to see the pictures and identify him.”
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: RTR Performance Fishing & Marine celebrates new location
The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce recently had a ribbon cutting ceremony for RTR Performance Fishing and Marine Products. The business has a new location at 233 FM 1136 in Orange. RTR is a family-owned marine product sales and service shop that evolved from the family passion for fishing.
L'Observateur
Aryan Circle Gang Leader Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Racketeering Violations
BEAUMONT, Texas –A Stratford, Missouri man has been sentenced for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations violations stemming from his membership in the white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jesse Paul Blankenship, 39, also known as JP, was convicted at trial on Nov....
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance
TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
Surveillance video shows 1 of 2 Beaumont businesses burglarized Saturday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont businesses are picking up the pieces after they were broken into late Saturday night. Beaumont Police say a man broke into Marisela's Tamales off Walden Road around 10 p.m. Saturday before walking down to a nearby State Farm office and breaking in there, too.
KFDM-TV
Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating Vidor diesel theft, seeking ID assistance
VIDOR — Two individuals are suspected of a theft that took place in Vidor the morning of Saturday, September 3. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for public input on the identity of the two males seen in the image. Read the press release from the Orange County...
