Mayor Adams pushes MTA worker’s stalled car through NYC streets

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams got some physical labor in on Labor Day.

He and some of his team members came across and MTA worker whose car was stopped in the middle of the street. While on a a call, Adams helped push the car. He said he’s “always here to help.”

“I’m so sorry about this, man. I know you’re a busy guy trying to run the city,” the worker said after his car was safely parked.

Adams isn’t the first elected official in New York to come to the rescue of a motorist. Former. Gov Andrew Cuomo once helped rescue a man on the BQE .

Alex Maloon
3d ago

this man loves any TV spot light. how about you actually make NYC safe again, Bumblassio ruined it & you just don't seem to care either, then wonder why we are in acceptance of open carry or carry conceal laws. we don't feel safe

E J
3d ago

Because he's a human beings who been there done that, just because he's the Mayor, he not stuck up, I know some people when they get a title they forget where they came from. So thank you HONORABLE: MAYOR ADAM.

Kelvin Mitchell
2d ago

I'm not at all impressed by Adam's photo op! This does not in any way Help in the reduction of New Yorkers (over 86 percent Jamaican) Violence with Guns. Quit Detracting from the Narrative! 😤🤬😡🤨🧐😐

