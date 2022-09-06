Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Amendment Two facing more opposition from counties in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More county opposition has surfaced for a plan to change West Virginia property taxes and give more financial control to state lawmakers. The new challenge to passing Amendment Two in November has intensified the debate over the issue. Backers of Amendment Two say it's vital...
What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures. “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. House speaker forging ahead with special session next week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With no compromise in sight over how to handle an abortion bill that stalled during an earlier special session of the West Virginia Legislature, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw is forging ahead. Hanshaw said the House will reconvene its session while lawmakers are in town for...
WTRF
West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
Metro News
Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
West Virginia graduate has transcripts blocked after school closure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. health officer, head of Bureau for Public Health stepping down, will be adviser
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Anye Amjad, West Virginia’s state health officer and commissioner for the Bureau for Public Health, is stepping down from her state post, but will remain in a senior adviser role. During his coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that Amjad will...
wchstv.com
West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 300 again with 31 more patients since the last update. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported in a news release Wednesday there were 328 total virus-related hospitalizations. On Tuesday, hospitalizations were listed at 297, up from 282 at the start of the holiday weekend.
wchstv.com
Naloxone kits handed out on Save A Life Day
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kits with naloxone, the drug that reverses overdoses, were given out at more than 150 locations across all 55 counties in West Virginia during Thursday's Save A Life Day. Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston was one of those hubs, spending the day educating people...
wchstv.com
Report says W.Va. had second biggest decline in percentage of overdose deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia had the second biggest improvement among states in decreasing the percentage of overdose deaths, a recent federal report shows. The Mountain State was down 3.6% from March 2021 through March 2022, according to the report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vital Statistics System.
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 down slightly in W.Va.; no deaths reported Thursday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped slightly Thursday as West Virginia went a second day with no virus-related deaths. There were 317 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the day, down from 328 on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of people in intensive care increased by four to 50, while the number of people on ventilators dropped by one to 10.
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News Investigates: Questions about city of Charleston pay practices
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has about 800 full-time employees, with many other seasonal and part-time workers. Eyewitness News is taking a look at two unique capital city jobholders. Combined, they have made hundreds of thousands of dollars based upon what could be labeled a very interesting method of keeping track of their time spent on the job.
NPR
West Virginians divided over natural gas pipeline despite Manchin's support
GREENVILLE, W.Va. — The Mountain Valley Pipeline exists as a 303-mile-long chain with hundreds of missing links. Without all of its federal permits, the natural gas project cannot cross Jefferson National Forest or many of the streams and wetlands in its proposed path from West Virginia to North Carolina.
West Virginia makes CNN underrated destinations list
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — CNN Travel published their most underrated travel destinations in the United States, and West Virginia made the list. The article said West Virginia’s historic towns and places like Harper’s Ferry, the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail, and the site of John Brown’s 1859 raid on the U.S. arsenal make the state […]
woay.com
Manchin announces $491k from the American Rescue Plan to improve West Virginia air quality
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $491,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP). The American Rescue Plan supplied the funding and will support monitoring and improving air quality levels across West Virginia. WVDEP will use...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County Commission steps in to help residents on Paint Creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Exactly two weeks after a tractor-trailer crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike and polluted nearby Paint Creek, those who use wells are still left reaching for bottled water and begging for answers. "I'm just asking to take care of the human life that's up...
wchstv.com
City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
wchstv.com
New West Virginia children's crisis center to be constructed in Elkins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state officials announced that a new children’s crisis center will be built in Elkins in Randolph County. The center will offer a “safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and may have been removed from their homes,” according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
