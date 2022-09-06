ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

wchstv.com

Amendment Two facing more opposition from counties in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More county opposition has surfaced for a plan to change West Virginia property taxes and give more financial control to state lawmakers. The new challenge to passing Amendment Two in November has intensified the debate over the issue. Backers of Amendment Two say it's vital...
WBOY 12 News

What does Amendment 2 on the West Virginia November ballot actually do?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia voters will be seeing a question on the ballot this November that’s sparked a lot of talk between legislatures.   “Amendment 2” proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds.   “It’s giving the West Virginia Legislature authority over property taxes which are […]
wchstv.com

W.Va. House speaker forging ahead with special session next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With no compromise in sight over how to handle an abortion bill that stalled during an earlier special session of the West Virginia Legislature, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw is forging ahead. Hanshaw said the House will reconvene its session while lawmakers are in town for...
WTRF

West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
WOWK 13 News

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
Metro News

Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia graduate has transcripts blocked after school closure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, […]
wchstv.com

West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations top 300 again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia have topped 300 again with 31 more patients since the last update. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported in a news release Wednesday there were 328 total virus-related hospitalizations. On Tuesday, hospitalizations were listed at 297, up from 282 at the start of the holiday weekend.
wchstv.com

Naloxone kits handed out on Save A Life Day

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kits with naloxone, the drug that reverses overdoses, were given out at more than 150 locations across all 55 counties in West Virginia during Thursday's Save A Life Day. Cafe Appalachia in South Charleston was one of those hubs, spending the day educating people...
wchstv.com

Report says W.Va. had second biggest decline in percentage of overdose deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia had the second biggest improvement among states in decreasing the percentage of overdose deaths, a recent federal report shows. The Mountain State was down 3.6% from March 2021 through March 2022, according to the report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vital Statistics System.
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 down slightly in W.Va.; no deaths reported Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped slightly Thursday as West Virginia went a second day with no virus-related deaths. There were 317 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the day, down from 328 on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of people in intensive care increased by four to 50, while the number of people on ventilators dropped by one to 10.
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend

COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
wchstv.com

Eyewitness News Investigates: Questions about city of Charleston pay practices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has about 800 full-time employees, with many other seasonal and part-time workers. Eyewitness News is taking a look at two unique capital city jobholders. Combined, they have made hundreds of thousands of dollars based upon what could be labeled a very interesting method of keeping track of their time spent on the job.
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia makes CNN underrated destinations list

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — CNN Travel published their most underrated travel destinations in the United States, and West Virginia made the list. The article said West Virginia’s historic towns and places like Harper’s Ferry, the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail, and the site of John Brown’s 1859 raid on the U.S. arsenal make the state […]
wchstv.com

City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
wchstv.com

New West Virginia children's crisis center to be constructed in Elkins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state officials announced that a new children’s crisis center will be built in Elkins in Randolph County. The center will offer a “safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and may have been removed from their homes,” according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
