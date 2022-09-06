CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped slightly Thursday as West Virginia went a second day with no virus-related deaths. There were 317 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the day, down from 328 on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of people in intensive care increased by four to 50, while the number of people on ventilators dropped by one to 10.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO