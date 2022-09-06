Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
The Twisted Whisker: Mississippi’s First Cat Lounge
This new Mississippi café is a cat lover’s dream. As the state’s first cat lounge, The Twisted Whisker Cat Cafe in Tupelo provides rescued cats with a unique temporary foster home. The café fosters the kitties in the chill-out lounge providing them a free-range safe space for their personalities to flourish.
wcbi.com
Visit Columbus hosted Coffee with a Cop
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Visit Columbus turned into a coffee shop this morning. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, along with Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson were in attendance. Visit Columbus hosted coffee with a cop until 10:30 in the morning. It gave everyone a chance to say hello and...
wcbi.com
Nancy Carpenter signs a contract extension with Visit Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Visit Columbus is keeping a familiar face within its front office. Nancy Carpenter will continue her role as the Chief Executive Officer for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Board of Directors confirmed this information today. Carpenter signed a one-year extension that will continue through September...
wcbi.com
Small sheriff offices are doing what they can to maintain competitive wages
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a nice feeling when extra money comes into your account, some area law enforcement may know what that feels like soon. Columbus police officers and Mississippi State Highway Patrol troopers will see increased wages. Sheriff David Gore in Webster County has seen other sheriff’s...
wcbi.com
Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
Picayune Item
MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
wcbi.com
Tenn-Tom Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager gives updates to Columbus residents
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway is a commercial and natural asset for our area. That was the message Thursday in Columbus from the Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager. Along with moving an increasing volume of goods to railways and ports along the route, the...
wtva.com
Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
wcbi.com
Rain chances continue into Wednesday, drier Thursday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A weak front will bring a rain chance reprieve by Thursday. However, more rain is set to move in for the weekend. OVERNIGHT: Earlier showers and storms should weaken before midnight, leaving a mostly cloudy sky and patchy fog. Expect lows to drop to near 70 degrees.
wcbi.com
Rain chances continue into mid-week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm & humid weather continues along with scattered storms through Wednesday. More rain chances are likely for the weekend as well. TUESDAY: Another day of scattered showers and storms is on tap in the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms will be locally heavy, and minor flooding is possible in some cases. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.
wcbi.com
Heavy rain and strong winds knock a tree down on a Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A quick burst of strong winds and heavy rainfall took its toll on a house in Columbus. It took less than 15 minutes of severe conditions to knock down this large tree that fell on a house located on 8th street. We understand that two residents were...
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Airports Association Conference provides opportunity to review security measures after Tupelo plane theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Airports Association held the first full day of its annual conference in Starkville Thursday. It comes less than a week after the stolen plane incident in Tupelo. “Everybody’s airport is different,” says Tom Heanue, president of the MAA. “The things that may work...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asking for bottled water donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to help others. Deputies are about halfway to their goal of collecting bottled water for people in Jackson. The water drive began last Friday with a call from the Mississippi Sheriff’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Aldermen shoot down proposed tax increase
STARKVILLE — Split votes on Tuesday shot down a proposed tax increase and approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Aldermen decided both matters after a third public hearing at City Hall, which settled what Ward 2 Alderwoman and budget chair Sandra Sistrunk called “fairly lively discussion” over the past month.
wcbi.com
Starkville city leaders could approve next fiscal year’s budget at third hearing
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville city leaders could approve next fiscal year’s budget. A third public hearing will be held during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board of alderman meeting. A final vote could come after that public hearing. This is where the budget is set for all city...
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
wcbi.com
Examining security at small airports after Tupelo plane theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday’s incident involving the stolen plane in Tupelo has raised concerns about security measures at smaller airports. A former member of the National Transportation Safety Board told the Associated Press on Saturday that the “vulnerability of small airports” has “worried security experts for years.”
