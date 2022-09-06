ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

ourmshome.com

The Twisted Whisker: Mississippi’s First Cat Lounge

This new Mississippi café is a cat lover’s dream. As the state’s first cat lounge, The Twisted Whisker Cat Cafe in Tupelo provides rescued cats with a unique temporary foster home. The café fosters the kitties in the chill-out lounge providing them a free-range safe space for their personalities to flourish.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Visit Columbus hosted Coffee with a Cop

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Visit Columbus turned into a coffee shop this morning. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, along with Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson were in attendance. Visit Columbus hosted coffee with a cop until 10:30 in the morning. It gave everyone a chance to say hello and...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Nancy Carpenter signs a contract extension with Visit Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Visit Columbus is keeping a familiar face within its front office. Nancy Carpenter will continue her role as the Chief Executive Officer for the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Board of Directors confirmed this information today. Carpenter signed a one-year extension that will continue through September...
COLUMBUS, MS
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
wcbi.com

Cold front early next week brings lows to the 50s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front early next week brings highs into the 50s. Chances for storms persist through Friday into the weekend, before skies clear out next week. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s is yet more good news as we continue our slow but sure downward temperature trend. Widespread thunderstorm activity is possible during the day. Lows bottom out around 70.
COLUMBUS, MS
Picayune Item

MDOT projects underway in northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this summer due to the dry weather,” said District 1 Engineer Matt Dunn. “With the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing

A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Rain chances continue into Wednesday, drier Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A weak front will bring a rain chance reprieve by Thursday. However, more rain is set to move in for the weekend. OVERNIGHT: Earlier showers and storms should weaken before midnight, leaving a mostly cloudy sky and patchy fog. Expect lows to drop to near 70 degrees.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Rain chances continue into mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm & humid weather continues along with scattered storms through Wednesday. More rain chances are likely for the weekend as well. TUESDAY: Another day of scattered showers and storms is on tap in the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms will be locally heavy, and minor flooding is possible in some cases. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Aldermen shoot down proposed tax increase

STARKVILLE — Split votes on Tuesday shot down a proposed tax increase and approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Aldermen decided both matters after a third public hearing at City Hall, which settled what Ward 2 Alderwoman and budget chair Sandra Sistrunk called “fairly lively discussion” over the past month.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Examining security at small airports after Tupelo plane theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday’s incident involving the stolen plane in Tupelo has raised concerns about security measures at smaller airports. A former member of the National Transportation Safety Board told the Associated Press on Saturday that the “vulnerability of small airports” has “worried security experts for years.”
COLUMBUS, MS

