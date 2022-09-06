Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The Mason City Country Club has a new owner. Joe Pritchard of Pritchard Companies of Clear Lake announced at Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council in Mason City that his family had recently purchased the Country Club, which has been in existence since 1901.
KAAL-TV
Mason City decides what will occupy old Shopko Building
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City has decided what will occupy the vacant Shopko building. A Minnesota company — EVCO Holdings Incorporated has agreed to buy the building to be the future home of a manufacturing plant. The Mason City Council approved the resolution Tuesday evening to be...
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KIMT
Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for stealing motorcycle after clocked going 72 in a 35
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man spotted going 72 in a 35-mph zone found himself in more trouble after it was determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen. Blake Braun, 26, of Rockwell, is facing charges of felony theft, interference with officials acts and multiple probation violations after he was arrested on Monday night at S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 8th St. SE.
nhtrib.com
Daniel Jerome “Dan” Kuhn, 60
Daniel Jerome “Dan” Kuhn, 60, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals following a short and sudden illness. Dan was born on March 21, 1962 in Decorah, Iowa to Jerome and Carlene (Martin) Kuhn. He graduated from New Hampton High...
KIMT
Woman air-lifted following ATV crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A woman was airlifted after an ATV crash over the weekend in northeastern Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 1200 block of Highway 150 when the driver, Lori Vickerman, lost control of the ATV and was ejected. The woman was...
KIMT
Osage man accused of north Iowa murder enters not guilty plea
OSAGE, Iowa – An Osage man entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela. No trial date has been set. The arrest of a 23-year-old Osage man...
44 train cars derail in central Iowa
A road remains closed north of the town of Hampton after dozens of Union Pacific train cars derailed on Labor Day, spilling asphalt into a creek.
cbs2iowa.com
AARP Iowa announces new stops in Top 5 Scams tour
AARP Iowa has announced upcoming stops in the statewide Fraud Watch education tour. Partnering with the Iowa Attorney General's Office and the Iowa Insurance Division the program aims to educate participants on the top 5 Iowa Scams based on complaints submitted to the Iowa Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. Imposter...
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Northern Iowa man will be sentenced for the death of a child in Franklin County
HAMPTON, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over the death of a 23-month-old child in Franklin County. Jhonny Junior Salvator Suarez Rivera, 26 of Humboldt, has agreed to enter an Alford plea to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. Suarez Rivera had been charged with first-degree murder.
KGLO News
Cerro Gordo County approves agreement with Floyd County on delinquent fine collections
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved signing an updated intergovernmental agreement with Floyd County to help with the collection of delinquent court fines. County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says Cerro Gordo County is already doing a lot of work with other counties in trying...
KIMT
Osage man pleads not guilty to punching and strangling a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is pleading not guilty to first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Bradley John Peck, 42 of Osage, is scheduled to stand trial starting November 21. He’s accused of violating a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2.
cbs2iowa.com
One arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Cedar Falls Wednesday night. Cedar Falls Police saw a car speeding on University Avenue around 11:20 pm. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull...
up.com
Service Interruption Impacting Operations in Central Iowa
A service interruption just south of Mason City, Iowa, is impacting operations between Mason City and Ames, Iowa. One of our bridges sustained significant structural damage and our Engineering and Operating teams are working to repair damages and restore service to the area. As a result of the impassable route,...
KAAL-TV
Union Pacific train derails near Hampton, Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Union Pacific train has derailed on a bridge over a creek in Hampton, Iowa according to a press release from the railroad company. At 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, a Union Pacific train with approximately 44 cars derailed over Otter Creek, near 190th St. and 4th St. NE just north of Hampton in Franklin County, said the company.
kwayradio.com
Parents Arrested for Leaving Children Unattended
A couple has been arrested after their four children were found unattended in a Waterloo motel, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Staff at the Motel 6 on Logan Avenue called police on August 27th saying they found the children, that ranged from three years old to 11 years old, in a room by themselves. Police found that the three year old had developmental disabilities. Their parents, 37 year old Dontavius Burens and 35 year old Roshaun Holman, returned to the room three hours later. They told police they had been shopping for school clothes. They were both arrested on four counts each of Child Endangerment. Burens was also ticketed for Driving While Suspended. The children have been placed with family members.
