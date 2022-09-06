ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

News Channel 3-12

Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Local
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc Record

Comedian Brian Regan to perform at Solvang Festival Theater Sept. 21

Funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater. Regan, who each year visits close to 100 cities across North America with his standup routine, is set to make a stop in Solvang. Proceeds...
SOLVANG, CA
Judy Carmichael
gopoly.com

Dunkle Sisters Capture Doubles Title at Santa Maria Open

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Cal Poly's Peyton Dunkle and Delanie Dunkle won the women's open doubles division title at the Santa Maria Open over Labor Day weekend. The Dunkle sisters earned a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory over Kira Reuter and Amelia Honer, who are both on the UC Santa Barbara women's tennis team, in the championship match Monday afternoon.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Parks and Recreation scholarship program available to residents

The city of Lompoc is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a Community Development Block Grant program. The program is open to all ages. A CDBG Human Services grant of $15,000 is available to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants.
LOMPOC, CA
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
Noozhawk

5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs

KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

