SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO