Lompoc Record
About Town: Chapter 2 Bookstore in Lompoc to hold book signing, storytime event
Chapter 2 Bookstore to hold book signing, storytime event. Lompoc's Chapter 2 Bookstore is hosting a book signing and storytime event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Two separate reading times are set for 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc residents invited to review, comment on 2021-22 draft annual performance report
A draft copy of Lompoc's 2021-22 consolidated annual performance and evaluation report is available for public review and comment until Sept. 18. The report summarizes activities funded using Federal Community Development Block Grant funds during the program year 2021, which covers the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30.
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria, Solvang teachers chosen for honors by Santa Barbara County Education Office
Two northern Santa Barbara County teachers are among six chosen to be honored Nov. 5 at “A Salute to Teachers,” where the county teacher of the year and performing arts teacher of the year will also be recognized. Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino Junior High School...
Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Legendary rapper Ice Cube has been booked to headline a concert in Santa Maria next month at the Elks Unocal Event Center. The event was announced early Monday evening and is already creating a buzz that can be felt with music fans around the Central Coast. "It's something great for the The post Ice Cube concert booked for Santa Maria creating buzz with local music fans appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Comedian Brian Regan to perform at Solvang Festival Theater Sept. 21
Funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater. Regan, who each year visits close to 100 cities across North America with his standup routine, is set to make a stop in Solvang. Proceeds...
Lompoc Record
Bidgood, Dominguez, DeMarcus, Fenenga and Welker: Santa Ynez inducts five into its Wall of Honor
Santa Ynez inducted five more former student-athletes and coaches into its Wall of Honor on Friday during the Pirates' football game against Morro Bay. Kyle Bidgood, Sara Dominguez, Zach DeMarcus, Chip Fenenga and Ryan Welker each joined the Pirates' Wall of Honor that highlights the school's most successful athletes and coaches.
Living Full Throttle: Remembering Aviator Sherman Smoot
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Friday, Sept. 2, the aviation community lost one of its own when Sherman Smoot died in a plane accident in Kern County. Smoot was piloting his Yakovlev Yak-11, named “Czech Mate,” in preparation for the upcoming Reno Air Races, held yearly in September.
Lompoc Record
Deadline Friday to comment on scope of Santa Barbara County Housing Element EIR
Santa Barbara County residents and agencies have only until Friday to provide comments about the scope and content of an environmental impact report on the Housing Element update due in February. The proposed Housing Element must show the state the county is capable of accommodating 5,664 new housing units over...
The Santa Maria YMCA helps the community cool off during the heatwave
The Santa Maria YMCA is helping the community stay cool during this California heatwave. The post The Santa Maria YMCA helps the community cool off during the heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
gopoly.com
Dunkle Sisters Capture Doubles Title at Santa Maria Open
SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Cal Poly's Peyton Dunkle and Delanie Dunkle won the women's open doubles division title at the Santa Maria Open over Labor Day weekend. The Dunkle sisters earned a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory over Kira Reuter and Amelia Honer, who are both on the UC Santa Barbara women's tennis team, in the championship match Monday afternoon.
Lompoc Record
Parks and Recreation scholarship program available to residents
The city of Lompoc is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a Community Development Block Grant program. The program is open to all ages. A CDBG Human Services grant of $15,000 is available to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants.
KTLA.com
Who knew: Santa Barbara Trolley Company
For more information on the Santa Barbara Trolley Company visit their website. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Sept. 5, 2022.
Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
Noozhawk
5071 Rhoads Ave A, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
This Walnut Park Townhome PUD offers a choice, end-unit location in a beautiful park-like setting, complimenting the 3 bdrm/2.5 bth floorplan w/an attached 2-car garage. Freshly painted interior & smooth ceilings T/O. The living rm has a fireplace, built-in cabinet, & spacious under-stairs closet. Living rm & dining rm sliders access the fenced-in patio & garden which span the unit's width & is framed by newer, horizontal plank fencing w/a gate that leads to the beautiful open area. Upstairs, south-facing windows bring in serene treetop views, open skies, & mountain views to the north. End-unit placement offers extra windows that provide additional light & ventilation. An inviting pool & spa are conveniently located at the end of the row from unit. Bike path nearby goes to SB, Gol Bch+.
Atascadero's A-Town Diner under new ownership, not closing for good
The popular 50s-style diner in Atascadero is not closing for good as new owners step up to keep the restaurant up and running.
Lompoc Record
Local restaurateurs Karen, Jimmy Loizides acquire Mosby Winery in Buellton
Mosby Winery & Vineyard in Buellton was recently sold to local restaurateurs Karen and Jimmy Loizides who are set to partially reopen the refreshed property they've renamed Vega Vineyard & Farm. The reopening, set for Wednesday, Sept. 28, is part of a phased launch where guests are invited to an...
Red Light Roundup 08/29 – 09/04/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 30, 2022. 20:33— Austin Lyle...
syvnews.com
Excessive heat warning continues through Thursday in Santa Barbara County
Northern Santa Barbara County was broiler-hot over the long Labor Day Weekend, with Santa Ynez the hotspot after reaching 108 degrees for three consecutive days, followed by another day at 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Temperatures peaked at 94 in Santa Maria and 91 in...
What's causing brown-looking waves at Avila Beach?
If you have been down to Avila Beach this week, chances are you came across some unpleasant sights and smells near the ocean.
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs
KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
