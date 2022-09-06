Read full article on original website
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
Yakima Valley’s Annual Hop Harvest is in Full Swing!
MOXEE, WA – Yakima Valley’s annual Hop Harvest is underway for the next 6 weeks!. “It puts you right back in touch with why you brew,” said Avi Yshaya a craft beer producer for Mahanakhon Craft Beer in Thailand. Farms are working hard to get all their...
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range
It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response
YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night
YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
Cougar escapes capture at Randall Park despite officers tracking with drones, K9s
YAKIMA, Wash. — Local, county and state authorities searched for a cougar spotted in Randall Park for several hours Monday, but were not able to capture it. “We are unable to track the animal down, so we’re pretty confident it has moved on from the area,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife law enforcement Capt. Bob Weaver said.
State Transfers Hundreds of Acres at Moses Lake Sand Dunes
Saying the land basically has no profit factor for the state, the Department of Natural Resources will be turning over a lot more land in Grant County, namely at the sand dunes south of Moses Lake. State to hand over 647 more acres. The DNR has announced ten parcels of...
Some Yakima high school students said the city’s free transit passes aren’t necessary
YAKIMA, Wash. — Those ages 18 and younger can ride public transit for free starting Oct. 1st. State leaders approved the 3 billion-dollar Move Ahead Washington transportation package over the next 16 years, according the state’s department of transportation (WSDOT). Qualified people can show a birth certificate, a...
City of Wenatchee Sees Great Potential for Property Adjacent to Pybus
The City of Wenatchee will soon own more waterfront property along the Columbia River. Last month, the city struck a deal with the owners of the Pybus Public Market to procure a parcel of land located on the market’s south side that is currently being used for parking. Wenatchee...
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
WATCH: WSDOT encourages ‘zipper merge’ technique to avoid traffic delays during month-long construction near Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The state’s department of transportation (WSDOT) crews are repaving, repairing and restriping SR-823 or Selah Road, which requires road closures of both lanes until Sept. 30th. The half-mile closure is in between the bridges going over the Yakima and Naches Rivers on west I-82, known...
Red Flag Warning issued for Yakima
YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
Troopers make several DUI arrests over holiday weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Another holiday weekend down and along with it, another string of DUI arrests made in the area. Over Labor Day Weekend, State Trooper Chris Thorson said they arrested nine drunk drivers spanning from Yakima to Walla Walla and responded to two DUI collisions. Troopers said there...
Over half of the victims in deadly crashes this year didn’t wear their seatbelt
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Deadly crashes have been on the rise this year and many of the people involved in them did not wear their seatbelts, that’s according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). In 2022, WSP responded to 23 deadly crashes on state highways in our area. This...
The Wendy’s in Yakima has been Abducted by Rick and Morty!
Adult Swim found the biggest hit in a long time with Rick and Morty, a genius Grandfather who travels the multiverse with his Grandson going on crazy adventures rarely to save the world but just to have fun and create mischief. Rick and Morty are known for their scifi hijinks...
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
Semi hauling manure goes off SR 28 near Soap Lake as driver tries to avoid animals in the road
SOAP LAKE - A semi-truck hauling manure rolled off off state Route 28 Tuesday afternoon near Soap Lake. State troopers say the driver was attempting to avoid animals on the highway when the truck went off the road and rolled about two miles east of Soap Lake. The semi came to rest partially blocking one lane.
