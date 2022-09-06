ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Yakima Valley’s Annual Hop Harvest is in Full Swing!

MOXEE, WA – Yakima Valley’s annual Hop Harvest is underway for the next 6 weeks!. “It puts you right back in touch with why you brew,” said Avi Yshaya a craft beer producer for Mahanakhon Craft Beer in Thailand. Farms are working hard to get all their...
YAKIMA, WA
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range

It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
YAKIMA, WA
Cougar spotted in Yakima park

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
YAKIMA, WA
Major motorcycle crash on Nob Hill Wednesday night

YAKIMA -- A major motorcycle crash happened last night, Sept. 7, on 26th Ave. and Nob Hill. The crash happened around 9 p.m. and involved both a motorcycle and a vehicle. YPD says there were minor injuries to those involved in the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Red Flag Warning issued for Yakima

YAKIMA -- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Washington, including Yakima. The warning is in effect from noon on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The strongest winds...
YAKIMA, WA
Troopers make several DUI arrests over holiday weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Another holiday weekend down and along with it, another string of DUI arrests made in the area. Over Labor Day Weekend, State Trooper Chris Thorson said they arrested nine drunk drivers spanning from Yakima to Walla Walla and responded to two DUI collisions. Troopers said there...
WALLA WALLA, WA
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
YAKIMA, WA

