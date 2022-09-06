ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Rowland Thomas
3d ago

They worded that wrong!! It should have been YOU will not pass go and YOU will not collect 200.00 and actually he did pass go he just forgot how to stop!!

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Reckless Driving
News4Jax.com

Missing autistic woman found safe, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing 23-year-old woman. After a search, the Sheriff’s Office said she was located safe. Because she is no longer missing, the woman’s name has been removed from the article.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police suspect foul play in death of man found at Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man, whose body was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon on West 25th Street. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene near the intersection...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz faces trial delay on firearms charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper won’t go to trial as scheduled after a judge agreed to postpone the case at the request of prosecutors. Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, is charged with possession of a firearm by a gang-related felon. His successful music career, which includes the viral-verging-on-mainstream video “Who I Smoke,” is in part predicated on his affiliation with a violent street gang that police say has committed dozens of homicides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Twitter

