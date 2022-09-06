Read full article on original website
Rowland Thomas
3d ago
They worded that wrong!! It should have been YOU will not pass go and YOU will not collect 200.00 and actually he did pass go he just forgot how to stop!!
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies reportZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville police search for man with active warrant in Southside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Edward Colton who has an active arrest warrant for failure to comply with career offender requirements. Colton was last seen driving a black Volkswagen Passat Wagon with Florida tag 'PJZ8Y' attached. He is known to be in the Southside...
JSO operation against illegal street racing leads to several arrests
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a busy weekend for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, as a special operation was underway in response to illegal street racing and “Take Overs”. Takeovers typically involve a “flash mob” of spectators and cars that arrive at an intersection or other area to perform dangerous street racing stunts.
JSO: Several arrests made after weekend car meet in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) Three people were arrested this past weekend as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office works to crackdown on illegal street racing across the First Coast. Over the past four months, JSO has concentrated numerous officers and resources to...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police officer arrested on charges of official misconduct, grand theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested on charges of official misconduct and grand theft, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Thursday. Officer Donzalo Solomon, 44, was booked at 11:48 a.m. Thursday into the Duval County jail on the two third-degree felony charges and...
Motorcycle crash temporarily blocks one lane of Mayport Road near Hanna Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Mayport Road and Assisi Lane. JSO said that the crash involved a car and a motorcycle and caused one lane of Mayport Road to be closed temporarily. Action News Jax is...
JSO: Man in surgery, woman detained after shooting in East Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Brookwood Forest Boulevard at Brookwood Club Apartments. STORY: JSO: Foul play suspected after man found dead in Moncrief home. Detectives say that at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the location and located a man...
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
Two men arrested after allegedly stealing fuel at Nassau County 7-Eleven
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies arrested two suspects who allegedly stole gas in Nassau County on Monday, according to officials. Nassau County deputies responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store at Lofton Square Court in reference to reports of two people stealing fuel. Two men, Miami resident Ramon Vila and Jacksonville...
First Coast News
Warrant: Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz arrested after ankle monitor removed, off-grid for 52 minutes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released warrant for Jacksonville rapper Noah Rayquan Williams, known by his stage name Spinabenz, says his GPS-tracking ankle monitor was removed and police do not know where he was for 52 minutes on August 29. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for possession of a...
Florida Highway Patrol warns, 'If you drive recklessly, we will find you and you will go to jail'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning to drivers via Twitter on Monday saying, "If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)." Along with the message (and...
Death penalty resentencing starts next week for convicted Jacksonville murderer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Jennifer Embry in Jacksonville will be resentenced next week without a new trial. James Belcher was convicted and sentenced to death in February 1999. The guilty verdict was unanimous, but the death penalty verdict was 9-3, documents show.
News4Jax.com
Missing autistic woman found safe, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing 23-year-old woman. After a search, the Sheriff’s Office said she was located safe. Because she is no longer missing, the woman’s name has been removed from the article.
News4Jax.com
Police suspect foul play in death of man found at Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man, whose body was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon on West 25th Street. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene near the intersection...
JSO: Foul play suspected in death investigation in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief Park area Tuesday according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W 25th Street in response to an unresponsive individual. The Jacksonville...
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz faces trial delay on firearms charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-profile Jacksonville rapper won’t go to trial as scheduled after a judge agreed to postpone the case at the request of prosecutors. Noah Williams, who performs under the name Spinabenz, is charged with possession of a firearm by a gang-related felon. His successful music career, which includes the viral-verging-on-mainstream video “Who I Smoke,” is in part predicated on his affiliation with a violent street gang that police say has committed dozens of homicides.
Silver Alert: Missing St. Johns County man last seen on A1A, deputies say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ponte Vedra Beach man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Marzio Alfonso Trotta, 81, was last seen on State Road A1A N around 1 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.
First Coast News
Police: Shooter fires into car, injuring 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.
Jacksonville firefighters responding to apartment fire in Southpoint area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an apartment fire in the Southpoint area. JFRD said crews are in the 3500 block of Victoria Park Road, which is off of Bowden Road near Salisbury Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News...
News4Jax.com
300+ gallons for $30? Men accused of using device to steal gas face felony charges
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two men accused of stealing hundreds of gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven gas station each face a felony charge of grand theft, as well as other charges, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said deputies were called to the gas station...
