On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, bringing an end to her historic reign and prompting an irreversible changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace: her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales will be declared king on Friday, and will henceforth be known as King Charles III. Charles isn’t the only royal offspring getting a major upgrade: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is now just one paternal death away from ascending the throne himself, and therefore will assume the titles Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester (and Duke of Rothesay for when he’s in Scotland). Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s spouse, will now be Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester and Duchess of Rothesay, and collectively, the pair will go by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Once crowned as king, Charles also may choose to bestow William, his eldest son and heir to the throne, with the Prince of Wales title; the Mirror speculates that this scenario is likely to take place.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO