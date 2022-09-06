ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California faces weather threats from fires to floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atlantanews.net

California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents

SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Weed, CA
Government
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
City
Edgewood, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Lincoln Heights, CA
Local
California Government
City
Gazelle, CA
City
Weed, CA
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVZ

New Klamath County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres in a day

A new fire, the Van Meter Fire, broke out Wednesday on Stukel Mountain, southeast of Klamath Falls, and by day's end was estimated at 800 to 1,000 acres, with evacuations under way, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain [UPDATED]

“[At this time] the fire looks like it is moving toward the Dodds Hollow area,” said KCFD1 Fire Chief Greg Davis. “We are going to continue to have structure protection here until the threat is gone. It could last a few days, the weather is going to have a lot to do with that.”
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
KSBW.com

Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages

California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roseburg Forest Products#Nbc News#Cbs News#Cal Fire Siskiyou#The Mill Fire#Uc Davis Medical Center#The New York Times#Mph
actionnewsnow.com

Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON

Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy