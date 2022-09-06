Read full article on original website
SFGate
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
SFGate
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito, Fairview Blaze Rage Out of Control
Powerful wildfires are blazing in California, in Riverside County and the Tahoe National Forest.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KTVZ
New Klamath County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres in a day
A new fire, the Van Meter Fire, broke out Wednesday on Stukel Mountain, southeast of Klamath Falls, and by day's end was estimated at 800 to 1,000 acres, with evacuations under way, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is...
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain [UPDATED]
“[At this time] the fire looks like it is moving toward the Dodds Hollow area,” said KCFD1 Fire Chief Greg Davis. “We are going to continue to have structure protection here until the threat is gone. It could last a few days, the weather is going to have a lot to do with that.”
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
KDRV
Fast spreading Van Meter fire causing evacuations orders in Klamath County
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
California turns to emergency energy generators to keep the power on amid heat wave
For the first time ever, the state is relying on massive emergency generators to help support the power grid when it's strained most.
KSBW.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
KTVL
"We have to do this again?" Mill fire survivors recount harrowing evacuation
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A makeshift cooling center that has been set up in Weed to help evacuated residents in the city following the Mill fire is just another example of how the tight-knit community has come together to support one another in a time of need. Dozens of families...
actionnewsnow.com
Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman and child rescued after early-morning crash in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman and child had to be rescued from a pickup after it crashed into a power pole early Wednesday morning in Shasta County. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Bear Mountain Road near Tamera Way east of the City of Shasta Lake. The CHP...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN OREGON
Hot, dry and windy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening at higher elevations in much of southern Oregon leading to a Red Flag Warning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms could develop over a line stretching from Siskiyou County, California, including the Mill Fire, northeastward into Oregon. While little if any rain is expected, these storms could produce gusty, quickly shifting winds up to 45 miles per hour.
Widespread rolling blackouts averted but PG&E outages still possible due to weather-related issues
Although widespread rolling blackouts have been averted, PG&E power outages are still possible due to weather-related issues.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE seeking public's help identifying origin of Mountain Fire near Gazelle
YREKA, Calif. - Members of the public who may have any information pertaining to how the Mountain Fire started in Siskiyou County near Gazelle on September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., are being asked to contact the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit's law enforcement officers. The Mountain Fire started approximately...
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
