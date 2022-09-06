Janesville's Laney Osborne wins Late Model race at Jefferson Speedway

CAMBRIDGE — Fifteen year old Janesville pilot Laney Osborne put her machine out in front of the field and stayed there to claim the Red Line BBQ 50-lap feature event at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday.

The feature win marks Osborne’s first such accomplishment in a Late Model race at Wisconsin’s Action Track in her young racing career.

Osborne and Cody Houseweart led the field of 18 competitors to the green. Houseweart moved out front as they exited turn four on the opening lap with Osborne dropping in line behind him and Ryan Weyer up to third. The top three ran nose to tail for several laps until Osborne got a run on the low side of Houseweart, drawing even on lap 15.

After a two lap battle, Osborne cleared for the top spot as they raced off turn four. Houseweart settled into second with Weyer stull running third. Osborne continued to lead the way as the laps wound down, running very consistent lap times as she focused on staying smooth out front. Houseweart closed in on several occasions, but Osborne continued to hold him at bay.

As the checkers flew, it was Osborne out front to secure her first feature win with Houseweart, Weyer, Stephen Scheel and Dylan Schuyler rounding out the top five.

In Sportsman action, it was Brady Lilly of Milton grabbing the win in the 35 lap feature event. Starting on the pole alongside Jake Biever, Lilly moved out front alone after a three lap battle to open the action. Biever remained close to the new leader while Tytus Helgestad and Christian Janssen battled for third behind him.

A caution on lap 16 slowed the pace, pitting Lilly and Biever side by side for the restart. Another battle ensued as racing resumed, with Lilly once again moving out front on lap 20. Janssen moved up alongside Biever as they fought for second while Lilly opened up a healthy advantage. Biever and Janssen continued a great battle for the second position while Lilly ran away to claim the checkers. Biever nipped Janssen at the line to finish second with Bobby Selsing Jr and Kurt Kleven completing the top five.

The Hobby Stock division competed in the Cathy O’Gorman Memorial 41 lap main event with Robbie Rucks of Deerfield coming out on top. Shane Strothman grabbed the lead on ap one and quickly separated himself from the pack while Chase Wangsness and Korey Bengsch battled for second. Wangsness won the fight on lap ten, moving into second while Bengsch tried to hang on to third.

Mike Bollinger took the third spot from Bengsch and moved up to challenge Wangsness for second on lap 29. But a caution on lap 33 slowed the pace and erased Strothman’s large lead over the field. Strothman and Bollinger led the pack back to green with Bollinger now moving out front while Rucks followed under Strothman for second. Rucks wasted no time in the runner up position, moving alongside Bollinger on lap 35.

Rucks cleared for the lead into turn one on lap 36, but Bollinger fought back down the backstretch after a crossover move exiting turn two. Rucks got a great run off turn four on the same circuit, reclearing for the lead. Strotman followed under Bollinger to get back up to second while Brandon Riedner, Shane Radtke and Wangsness battled three wide for third.

Riedner won that battle, eventually slipping by Strothman for second in the closing laps. But Rucks was well on his way to securing the feature win, his first in a Hobby Stock. Riedner was second followed by Strothman, Radtke and Chris Flairty.

Carson Phillips of Edgerton claimed the 20 lap Bandit feature event. Landon Peterson led early from the pole before the caution flew on lap two. Peterson moved back out front on the restart with Ryan Oetzel in second and Phillips charging toward the front on the high side. On lap seven, Phillips got to third, setting his sights on Oetzel in second.

Phillips drew even with Oetzel on lap nine, continuing forward alongside Peterson on lap ten. A lap later, Phillips was out front alone with Nick Schmidt in his tracks for second. Phillips cruised to the checkers from there to pick up the win with Schmidt coming home second. Peterson finished third ahead of Oetzel and Waylon Robinson.

Jacob Tiegan of Marion, IA, swept the Legends events on the evening, securing his 2022 Legends track championship. Adam Hansen took the early lead on lap one with Ben Massman up to second. Massman sized up the early leader, making his move to the front on lap six. As Massman assumed the top spot on lap seven, Tiegan made his way into the top three.

Tiegan slipped by Hansen for second on lap 11 just before the yellow flag slowed the action a lap later. The restart saw Massman and Tiegan on the front row, with Tiegan gaining the lead as racing resumed. Tiegan remained strong out front, setting sail for the checkers and the win. Massman settled for second ahead of Robby Morrison, Kenny Storkson and Hansen.

Portage driver, Alex Hartwig, secured the 2022 Bandolero track championship after claiming the 15 lap feature event as well. Kaeden Wangsness took control of the lead on the opening lap with Axel Oldenhoff in second. After an early caution on lap two, Hartwig made his way into the top five while Wangsness continued to lead.

By lap five, Hartwig was in third with Wangsness trying to pull away from the pack. Hartwig got by Oldenhoff for second just before the second caution of the race waved on lap 12. The yellow closed in the field for the final laps with Wangsness out front and Hartwig lurking in second.

As racing resumed, Hartwig dove under Wangsness, moving ahead as they exited turn four. Avery Linnerud followed up to second in the closing laps, but Hartwig led the field through the checkers to claim the win. Linnerud was second followed by Wangsness, Lincoln Cain and Oldenhoff.

This Saturday is Season Championship Night with time trials at 4 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.