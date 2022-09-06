Read full article on original website
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
One Green Planet
Fin Whales Dying in Agony After Being Harpooned With Multiple Grenades
Whales are dying in agony after being harpooned with grenades that don’t immediately kill them and fail to explode inside of them. Icelandic whalers have long used grenade harpoons skewers to kill whales and according to experts, whalers use the weapons on an “alarming” number of fin whales before they drag them to shore, where they die a slow and painful death from their injuries.
Angler Catches Massive 36-Pound, 7-Ounce Potential U.K. Record Turbot
On August 8, Alan Evans hooked into an absolute slab of a flatfish—a potential British record turbot. He was fishing with Shetland charter captain Jon Keggie aboard his boat The Revolution. Evans was using a Savage Gear Sandeel V2, which is a jighead paired with a soft-plastic body tailor made for targeting deep sea fish.
TMZ.com
'Deadliest Catch' Crew Captures Video Of Russian Missile Launch After Fishing Dispute
The "Deadliest Catch" fishing boat kinda got entangled in geopolitics, after Russia launched a missile almost immediately after a nearby ship had a run-in with a Russian fishing boat. The video is crazy ... the crew on D.C.'s Time Bandit was cruising along off Alaska, when someone screamed to look...
Take a look at these futuristic floating 'living pods' being built in Panama that cost up to $1.5 million
A company is building floating "living pods" that will be 3 meters above sea level in Linton Bay Marina, Panama.
Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries
Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
Swarms of 'mini-shark' beach bugs are on a foot-biting rampage in California
Local news reports suggest that unusually large swarms tiny foot-biting isopods on beaches around San Diego are leading to a greater number of toes being chomped on.
James Bond-Themed Superyacht Called '007' Sinks Within Yards of Greek Beach
"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore," a boat owner who watched the event unfold said of the captain's actions Five passengers aboard a superyacht named in honor of British superspy James Bond had to be rescued after it capsized and began sinking yards away from a Greek beach Friday. The 160-foot superyacht named "007" experienced a GPS malfunction around 50 feet from the beaches of Kolona Bay on the Mediterranean island of Kythnos, SWNS reported. "They say that the captain had some depth problem...
3 Reasons the Kia EV6 Is an Electric SUV Worth Buying
As an electric SUV, the 2022 Kia EV6 brings a lot to the table. Why is it worth buying? The post 3 Reasons the Kia EV6 Is an Electric SUV Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A close look at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch reveals a common culprit
Fishery plastic was extracted by nonprofit organization, the Ocean Cleanup. This was found in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch along with many crates and buoys originating from fishing activities. The Ocean CleanupAn overwhelming amount of plastics hauled from the patch trace back to fishing industries in Japan, China, South Korea, and the US.
Terrified Sea Lion Jumps on Tiny Boat to Escape Hunting Orca
The huge male sea lion, weighing between 700 or 800 pounds, nearly capsized the boat as it leaped from the water to escape being hunted.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
Whale Watchers Stunned as Rarely Seen Blue Whales Race Feet From Their Boat: VIDEO
On Monday, August 22, boaters near Dana Point, California were in for the surprise of a lifetime when they spotted at least three blue whales in the water. The whales were racing each other past the boats, and Capt. Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching caught a fascinating video of the playful whales.
Best marine binoculars in 2022 designed for use by sailors at sea
The best marine binoculars let you take to the high seas without a high price or high drama!
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
maritime-executive.com
SAL Orders Next-Generation Heavy-Lift Ships to be Built in China
The heavy-lift segment is working to realize the opportunities that are continuing to emerge as the global offshore wind sector develops. SAL Heavy Lift, one of the leading maritime heavy lift and project cargo carriers, announced that it has signed building contracts for four next-generation heavy lift ships with Wuhu Shipyard, China as well as an option for two more vessels. Called the Orca Class, SAL and its joint venture partner Jumbo noted that designed the ships with capabilities for offshore wind customers while also incorporating the latest environmental considerations.
New Company Turns Old Toyota Corollas Into Tiny $35k Electric Pickup Trucks
Imagine your busted 2010 Toyota Corolla as a pickup truck that you never have to put gas in. Pretty strange, but cool. The post New Company Turns Old Toyota Corollas Into Tiny $35k Electric Pickup Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Wuling Mini EV Cabrio: Is This the Convertible Look of the Future?
The GM-SAIC-Wuling joint venture in China is holding a lottery for the limited edition Wuling Mini EV Cabrio. The post Wuling Mini EV Cabrio: Is This the Convertible Look of the Future? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
