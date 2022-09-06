ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 1

Related
One Green Planet

Fin Whales Dying in Agony After Being Harpooned With Multiple Grenades

Whales are dying in agony after being harpooned with grenades that don’t immediately kill them and fail to explode inside of them. Icelandic whalers have long used grenade harpoons skewers to kill whales and according to experts, whalers use the weapons on an “alarming” number of fin whales before they drag them to shore, where they die a slow and painful death from their injuries.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ScienceAlert

Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries

Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Sea#Glider#One Way Travel#Vehicles#Regent Bureau Veritas
People

James Bond-Themed Superyacht Called '007' Sinks Within Yards of Greek Beach

"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore," a boat owner who watched the event unfold said of the captain's actions Five passengers aboard a superyacht named in honor of British superspy James Bond had to be rescued after it capsized and began sinking yards away from a Greek beach Friday. The 160-foot superyacht named "007" experienced a GPS malfunction around 50 feet from the beaches of Kolona Bay on the Mediterranean island of Kythnos, SWNS reported. "They say that the captain had some depth problem...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

SAL Orders Next-Generation Heavy-Lift Ships to be Built in China

The heavy-lift segment is working to realize the opportunities that are continuing to emerge as the global offshore wind sector develops. SAL Heavy Lift, one of the leading maritime heavy lift and project cargo carriers, announced that it has signed building contracts for four next-generation heavy lift ships with Wuhu Shipyard, China as well as an option for two more vessels. Called the Orca Class, SAL and its joint venture partner Jumbo noted that designed the ships with capabilities for offshore wind customers while also incorporating the latest environmental considerations.
INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

138K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy