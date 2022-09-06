Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Expected to Launch Tomorrow. But When Is the Release Date?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is likely a day away from announcing its new iPhone. The iPhone 14 line, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
Apple Event 2022: How to Watch Today's iPhone 14 Reveal Live
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it...
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Official: What You Need to Know
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has announced its new iPhone 14 series, revealing the next version of its megapopular line of smartphones on Wednesday at its "Far Out" launch event. The iPhone 14...
Why Apple and Samsung Release Phones Every Year
The phone life cycle has become kind of predictable. You spend hundreds of dollars on a new device, enjoy all the flashy specs and features, and then within a year, a new model comes out and makes yours feel outdated. Within two years, you may feel like it's time to upgrade or risk falling behind.
Apple Adds New A16 Processor to iPhone 14 Pro Series Only
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled the A16 Bionic -- its highest performing smartphone processor yet -- with 16 billion transistors. Unlike with previous processors, the A16 will only be available...
Set Up a VPN on Your iPhone: Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Whether you're using the upcoming iPhone 14 or getting extra mileage out of a faithful older iPhone, a well-tested and top-performing virtual private network is a cornerstone privacy tool for Apple iOS users in 2022. A mobile VPN on your iPhone can keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
No, AT&T Won't Let Older Phones Tap Into Its Full 5G Network After All
AT&T is in the process of rolling out a new 5G midband network, but you will in fact need a higher-end flagship device to use it. On Thursday the nation's third-largest carrier walked back its pledge to upgrade older devices to support its newer 3.45GHz midband 5G. Last month, AT&T...
Ring Adds End-to-End Encryption on More Devices
Ring is broadening its security options by adding end-to-end encryption for videos on its battery-powered doorbells and cameras. In a blog post, the Amazon-owned company announced that the feature is available to customers worldwide, starting today. With the exception of its lower-priced hardwired doorbell, the function is now offered across...
Apple's iPhone 14 Models Will Cost At Least $799
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
The Essential Phone Privacy Booster Most People Don't Have? A Mobile VPN
It doesn't matter if you're using an older model, a shiny new Samsung or the new iPhone 14 -- your mobile phone needs a solid and well-tested virtual private network. A VPN will keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra and More: Everything Apple Announced Today
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone turns 15 with the iPhone 14, one of the handful of new products announced at Wednesday's Apple event. To recap: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, Watch SE and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). All will be available for preorder over the next few weeks, and some ship as soon as Sept. 16.
Meta Connect, Facebook's VR Conference, Will Be on Oct. 11
Meta Connect, the tech giant's annual virtual reality conference, will take place on Oct. 11 this year, the company said on Tuesday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the event in a Facebook post, saying simply "See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11." The site for the virtual event teases...
Save Up to $150 on Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Ahead of Series 8 Launch
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The next major Apple event kicks off today in Cupertino, California, with a rumored Apple Watch Series 8 said to be on the docket. Before any new hardware has been announced, though, Amazon is already slashing the prices of current-gen Apple Watch models by as much as $150 making these some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date. The Apple Watch SE is discounted down to just $210 and the Series 7 is available for as little as $299 with the current deals.
iOS 16 Developer Beta Has a Release Candidate, but Read This Before You Install
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At Apple's "Far Out" event Wednesday, the company announced that the newest version of its iPhone operating system -- iOS 16 -- will be released to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12. Also Wednesday, Apple seeded a release candidate for iOS 16 to its developer beta channel.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look at Their Differences
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a midtier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.
iOS 16 for iPhone Is Just Days Away. Here's Everything You Get
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is about to release iOS 16, the next major version of its Phone software, but you can test a public beta version before the official software comes out.
iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
iPad Mini Deal at Amazon Knocks $99 Off All Configurations
Compact tablets are great if you want the accessible features of a larger tablet in a more convenient and affordable package. The iPad Mini is our favorite small tablet on the market in 2022, and right now Amazon has a rare opportunity to snag one at a discount. You can save $99 on all colors and configurations of the sixth-gen iPad Mini, dropping the price down to just $400 for the 64GB model and $550 for the 256GB model. There's no set expiration on these offers, but deals on the latest Apple devices rarely stick around for long. We'd definitely recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at these low prices.
iPhone 14 Preorders: Up to $1,000 Off iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Unveiled at Apple's September 2022 media event, the iPhone 14 brings a new lineup of flagship Apple phones that includes the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
