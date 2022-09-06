This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The next major Apple event kicks off today in Cupertino, California, with a rumored Apple Watch Series 8 said to be on the docket. Before any new hardware has been announced, though, Amazon is already slashing the prices of current-gen Apple Watch models by as much as $150 making these some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date. The Apple Watch SE is discounted down to just $210 and the Series 7 is available for as little as $299 with the current deals.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO