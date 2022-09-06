Last meeting: Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6 (Sept. 10, 2021, at Mountain City) Sullivan East (1-2), which is coming off a four-point loss to Grainger, has scored at least 24 points in three games this season, but stopping the other team has been an issue. Johnson County (0-2) has scored just six points, while allowing 83 in losses to Hampton and Chuckey-Doak. The Longhorns hold a 15-8 advantage against the Patriots, including four of the last five, including last year’s 7-6 victory in Mountain City. Drake Fisher has been much improved at quarterback, while Tyler Cross has made big plays for the Patriots. Sullivan East will surpass last year’s 1-win campaign with a victory tonight.

