Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Greensboro News and Record. September 1, 2022. Frankly, it still isn’t much to look at. Most of what you’ll see at the site today are construction crews and equipment and vast swaths of Carolina red clay. But a new Toyota battery plant that has yet to be built...
Warner discusses changing formula so small communities can receive FEMA aid
Two weeks after making a three-day swing through Southwest and Southside Virginia, Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) shared his thoughts on the trip, highlighting the resilience of the communities he encountered from Marion, to Danville and Wytheville during a Thursday conference call. "I think we had a pretty productive run. It...
Fishermen reel in 504-pound swordfish that breaks NC record
Brandon Carney and his father headed out into the Atlantic Ocean full of fishermen’s eagerness, unaware that a beast with the bulk of a small moose lurked hundreds of feet below. They dropped their line 50 miles off Beaufort Inlet, baiting it with albacore belly, then waited over 1,300...
61 Dems say Virginia's participation in RGGI is up to legislature
On Thursday 61 Virginia Democrats - more than a third of the General Assembly - signed onto a letter addressed to the state’s Air Pollution Control Board opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed regulatory route to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. On Aug. 31, Travis Voyles,...
Virginia lawmakers fail to reach deal on SCC pick
Multiple construction zones surround the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va, June 3, 2022. A new tunnel will connect the Capitol with the new General Assembly building. (Parker Michels-Boyce for the Virginia Mercury) People are also reading…. After taking no action Wednesday on the main piece of business that brought...
Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Crews began mowing along highways in some western Kentucky counties this week and drivers in the region should use caution, officials said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mowing crews started at...
Man charged in Maryland deputy sheriff's 1971 killing
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A New York man has been arrested and charged with killing a law enforcement officer in Maryland more than 50 years ago, police said Wednesday. Larry David Smith, 70, admitted to shooting Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall in 1971 when police detectives interviewed him in New York last Thursday, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release.
Former state elections official charged with corrupt conduct
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — The former elections registrar in Prince William County has been indicted on felony charges that include corrupt conduct in office. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment against Michele White Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct. The...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Last meeting: Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6 (Sept. 10, 2021, at Mountain City) Sullivan East (1-2), which is coming off a four-point loss to Grainger, has scored at least 24 points in three games this season, but stopping the other team has been an issue. Johnson County (0-2) has scored just six points, while allowing 83 in losses to Hampton and Chuckey-Doak. The Longhorns hold a 15-8 advantage against the Patriots, including four of the last five, including last year’s 7-6 victory in Mountain City. Drake Fisher has been much improved at quarterback, while Tyler Cross has made big plays for the Patriots. Sullivan East will surpass last year’s 1-win campaign with a victory tonight.
