Texas enters Alabama game with nothing to lose, everything to gain

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Texas will have one psychological edge on its side Saturday. The Longhorns have less than their opponent has to lose.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad entered the 2022 season unranked and unheralded after losing seven games last year. Alabama enters Saturday’s matchup as the national title favorite, head-and-shoulders above the competition.

With their preseason accolades come national championship expectations. The Crimson Tide will receive the benefit of the doubt should they only lose one game, but will face much stiffer competition than Texas to finish the season.

The stated goal for Texas is to play for a Big 12 Championship this year. For that reason, and the fact that they are far away from national title contention, the Longhorns can play a focused but confident game.

Sports psychologists will tell you that between stress and lethargy there is an optimal level of energy in the middle where players perform their best.

The challenge of playing Alabama will no doubt bring focused mental and physical energy. The fact that the game has no bearing on their goals can keep the Longhorns grounded.

Texas has a chance to use this psychological advantage. Saturday will present the opportunity to capitalize.

