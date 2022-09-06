Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
wabi.tv
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
wabi.tv
Cross Insurance Center going cashless
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re planning on attending an event at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend, you’ll want to leave the cash at home. Starting Friday, September 9th they will be going cashless for all sales inside the venue. You’ll have to use either a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
WGME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
wabi.tv
Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield Sunday
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It will be a cheese lovers paradise in Pittsfield this weekend!. The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday, September 11. The event, sponsored by the Maine Cheese Guild, will feature 23 cheesemakers from around Maine and more than 20 non-food vendors. There will be...
wabi.tv
United Way of Eastern Maine changes name
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine now has a new name. The announcement was made at the non-profit’s annual breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning. Heart of Maine United Way is the second largest United Way in all of Maine. It is celebrating its 85th anniversary.
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
Maine Grains announces upcoming 10-year anniversary
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Grains is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing locally grown stone milled grains and serving the community. “I never dreamed how impactful it would be to rebuild a mill in this downtown, repurposing this building,” said Amber Lambke. The building was once the...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10
Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
wabi.tv
Bangor Raceway opens fall harness season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Raceway rolls on from the summer to fall meet season of harness racing. Wednesday’s 3 p.m. post time rang in a September to November slate of live racing that will span Wednesdays and Saturdays through Sept. 17 before Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday sessions in October, leading up to a marquee event on the race calendar.
wabi.tv
How about them apples? Recent rain helps Maine apple crop
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Many apple orchards are opening for the season, a sure sign summer is ending. But, how is the crop doing following a dry summer season?. TV5 visited Hooper’s Orchard Thursday to find out. They’ve grown immensely in their 25 years. In 1998, they started with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
wabi.tv
Orrington native opens Maine based coffee company
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Kozy Korner in Orrington has something new brewing in its store that has a special connection to the town. The Maine-based It’s Been Smithed Coffee Company traces its roots to Orrington as its owner, Justin Smith, grew up in the town. The name comes from...
wabi.tv
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
Family Compound for Sale in Maine is Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Ellsworth theater planning this year’s Halloween ‘Terror Trail’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand theater in Ellsworth is making plans for this year’s Halloween “Terror Trail.”. The theme this year is “Lost Pines Wilderness Survival Camp,” a 1980s themed survival camp where things have gone terribly wrong. The event will require dozens of volunteers,...
At Under $170,000 Bucks, This 3 Bedroom Home in Winslow, Maine Could Be Perfect For Your Family!
As the housing market in Maine, and around the country, continues to fluctuate on the daily, it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. Trying to pair wants and needs with the right price is becoming increasingly difficult- especially for people with growing families. Listed at only...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
WPFO
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
Comments / 0