He is such a dirt bag and has turned those kids against Britney, I think that’s a shame but it’s on him. Wonder what he will do when Britney stops taking care of him and his new family cause I don’t think he has ever worked a day in his life sense he met her.
Kevin better start looking for a job. In a few years his child support payments will end and the gravy train will come to a halt. Hope he ends up homeless and on the streets.
it's going to be a sad day for Kevin when his sons figure it out that dad didn't save 2 cents for them and they realize that he been living off them " it's a priority to him to keep his son's for self gain and now ge is doing tell all So he gains a little more money to makeup for what's coming to an end !! Get a Job kevin and A Vastomy cause your not going to support anymore children off your son's child support from their mother!!
Comments / 105