Effective: 2022-09-09 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicles ahead. For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Elk; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central Pennsylvania, the Northern Mountains and Laurel Highlands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog will dissipate with visibility quickly improving between 9 and 10 AM.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO