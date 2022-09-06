ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eliza Fletcher: Police find body in search for missing Memphis teacher

By Io Dodds
 3 days ago

Police searching for missing Memphis teacher and heiress Eliza Fletcher had found a body.

The Memphis Police Department said on Monday that officers had had found a corpse around 5:07pm local time, though it stressed that “the identity of this person and the cause of death [are] unconfirmed at this time“.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Comments / 301

Glenn Butler
3d ago

my wife jogs early in the morning also but her .38 goes with her plus one of our (3) 100lb + Rottweiler always goes with her and believe me they are very protective of her even when I put my key in the lock coming home from work all 3 are at that door making sure it is me

Reply(12)
87
Debra Verner
3d ago

Shouldn't have let him out the first time! Served 19 years of a 24 year sentence and he should have done the whole thing. Who did he lie to and convince to let him out early!

Reply(23)
83
Debra Verner
3d ago

Whoever shortened his sentence should have listened to Mr Durand who gave a victim impact statement against this clowns early release. Hope they loose their jobs!

Reply(4)
60
