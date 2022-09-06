ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Celebrating Black history

A week after celebrating Italian heritage, Clarksburg should be proud to host the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, which opens Friday with a golf tournament and a youth block party in the evening. Then, for two full days, the festival will be center stage at the Harrison County Courthouse Plaza...
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Clarksburg, WV
Society
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

LHS #9 RCB #19.jpg

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers not only served 16 consecutive …
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

AG Morrisey announces Preston vs. FSHS as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Preston High School vs. Fairmont Senior High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Childers shines as RCB sweeps tri-match

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers not only served 16 consecutive points in a decisive third set versus Lincoln. She also hit 15 kills versus the Cougars and five kills in RCB’s second match versus Elkins. She ended both matches the same way — with an ace.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Work ethic: Gallagher concentrated on football this summer

Rodney Gallagher didn’t rest on his laurels this past summer. Since committing to West Virginia’s football program on May 25, the four-star receiver from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, concentrated more on his craft than all the outside aspects that go with being one of the nation’s most highly recruited two-sport prospects.
UNIONTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#W Va#Wv News
WVNews

Liberty team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks posted an impressive straight-set vic…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas

An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

EFHS 1 FSHS 10.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — No surprise that Thursday night’s girls soccer game between Fair…
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WVNews

Local Sports Briefs

The Preston Knights’ golf team enjoyed its return to the Preston Country Club on Tuesday afternoon as it tallied a score of 168 to tie with the Bridgeport Indians and pace itself ahead of North Marion who scored a 197. Briar Manko led the Knights with a 36 and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy