WVNews
City of Fairmont examines Beltline neighborhood revitalization with community meetings
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This week, officials with the city of Fairmont’s Planning Department held a series of meetings with community stakeholders and residents to determine the best course of action for a potential revitalization project for the city’s Beltline neighborhood. The Beltline neighborhood contains everything...
WVNews
Celebrating Black history
A week after celebrating Italian heritage, Clarksburg should be proud to host the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, which opens Friday with a golf tournament and a youth block party in the evening. Then, for two full days, the festival will be center stage at the Harrison County Courthouse Plaza...
WVNews
Free naloxone, fentanyl test strips provided to save lives in Harrison County and across West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time ever, free naloxone events were held in all 55 West Virginia counties on Thursday, providing residents throughout the state with an opportunity to receive the lifesaving medication and training on how to properly use it. Save a Life Day is...
WVNews
South Harrison, Liberty volleyball post Thursday sweeps; WVU women's soccer drops 1-0 result
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks posted an impressive straight-set victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Angelo Basile Court on Thursday. The Hawks won by set scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-19.
WVNews
LHS #9 RCB #19.jpg
WVNews
AG Morrisey announces Preston vs. FSHS as Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will feature the Preston High School vs. Fairmont Senior High School gridiron matchup as an Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week. Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West...
WVNews
Childers shines as RCB sweeps tri-match
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers not only served 16 consecutive points in a decisive third set versus Lincoln. She also hit 15 kills versus the Cougars and five kills in RCB’s second match versus Elkins. She ended both matches the same way — with an ace.
WVNews
Work ethic: Gallagher concentrated on football this summer
Rodney Gallagher didn’t rest on his laurels this past summer. Since committing to West Virginia’s football program on May 25, the four-star receiver from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, concentrated more on his craft than all the outside aspects that go with being one of the nation’s most highly recruited two-sport prospects.
WVNews
Liberty team
WVNews
Kentucky edge defender makes WVU commitment
Georgetown, Kentucky edge defender Oryend Fisher perked up WVU football spirits a couple of days before the team's home opener with a commitment to the Mountaineer class of 2023.
WVNews
Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas
An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
WVNews
EFHS 1 FSHS 10.jpg
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — No surprise that Thursday night’s girls soccer game between Fair…
WVNews
Local Sports Briefs
The Preston Knights’ golf team enjoyed its return to the Preston Country Club on Tuesday afternoon as it tallied a score of 168 to tie with the Bridgeport Indians and pace itself ahead of North Marion who scored a 197. Briar Manko led the Knights with a 36 and...
