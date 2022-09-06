Read full article on original website
themontclairgirl.com
46 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | September 8-11
It’s September in Essex County — which means it’s time for fun fall-themed events and happenings to start popping up on our calendars. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with Art Meets Jazz at Montclair Art Museum, Montclair History Center’s bulb sale, lunch crunch at Ride It Fitness, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do this weekend in North Jersey, September 8th – September 11th.
themontclairgirl.com
5Ks in North Jersey Happening This Fall
Essex County and North Jersey in general are packed full of awesome places to run. Whether you’re a beginner, have been running marathons for years, or land somewhere in between, North Jersey is a great place for runners of all experience levels. 5Ks are a total of 3.1 miles and are a great place to start a running journey. Not only are they a great way to stay in shape, but proceeds also usually go to a good cause. From competitive-style races to more relaxed and easy-going ones where you can bring your dog, The Montclair Girl rounded up a list of local 5Ks to run this fall in North Jersey.
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
themontclairgirl.com
9/11 Events in Essex County | September 2022
It has officially been 21 years since 2001, which means it’s the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Each year, Essex County hosts events and ceremonies to honor the lives lost from our communities. We’ve compiled a list of 9/11 events in the Essex County and North Jersey area. Read on for a list of 9/11 events happening in Essex County this year.
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
After 280 years, does N.J.’s oldest restaurant still hold up? | Review
When The Black Horse Tavern and Pub opened in 1742, Mendham wasn’t yet a town, New Jersey wasn’t yet a state and America wasn’t yet a country. The original owner, Ebenezer Byram, constructed the two buildings (one a colonial house, the other a barn) when he noticed travelers passing through the area en route to Morristown, Trenton and Philadelphia.
themontclairgirl.com
Thrift Stores + Consignment Shops to Visit in Northern NJ
Purchasing something used is a great idea for multiple reasons — two of which are the fact that it’s good for the environment and cost-effective. But let’s be honest, giving clothes, furniture, and decor a second chance at life is not just cheap + sustainable, but it can also be a really fun weekend event. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to know where to get the best deals and find the most unique pieces, especially with so many great places to shop throughout Essex County + Northern New Jersey. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some awesome places to thrift locally — whether you’re looking to buy something new or donate clothes + other household items. Keep reading for a list of thrift stores and consignment shops to visit in Northern NJ.
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Burglar Gains Entry Through Bedroom Window of Valley Road Home
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 31, 2022 (Gates Avenue): The complainant reported that the catalytic converter was stolen form her 2021 BMW. The suspects also entered the vehicle and reportedly stole $20.00 from the center console. September 6, 2022 (Valley Road): The...
fox29.com
New Jersey schoolteacher begins 49th year in classroom
NEW JERSEY - For 48 years, Bessie Ames has been shaping and changing lives as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey. On Wednesday morning, she arrived at P.S. 10 on Mercer Street in Paterson and began Year No. 49. What has motivated her to keep coming back at the...
How’s the new circle in Morristown, NJ? You’d be surprised
You would think that New Jerseyans have had enough of traffic circles. We all know the difficulty in navigating a traffic circle when other people are not following protocol. And of course, if you know, you know. There’s nothing complicated about navigating a traffic circle. There is one rule. Yield...
theobserver.com
Nutley concert slated for Sept. 7 postponed
The Concert in the Park featuring the Rick Martin Orchestra, scheduled for Sept. 7, is canceled due to the inclement weather and forecasted weather conditions. A rain date will be announced. Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served...
Closure of Route 440 for sewer repairs is extended to Sept. 19
The closure of Route 440 in Jersey City near the Bayonne border to repair aging sewer lines has been extended to at least Sept. 19 because of the recent rains, Jersey City officials said.
thedigestonline.com
Mark Your Calendars For These NJ Oktoberfests
Since its first festival in 1810, Germany’s Oktoberfest remains an annual tradition celebrated throughout the world. Today, many New Jerseyans partake in the yearly event’s activities, experiencing first hand Bavarian culture, cuisine, and of course––beer. From keg squatting to biergartens, NJ Oktoberfests are the best way to celebrate the tastes and tempos of autumn. This fall, grab a crisp Marzen lager and discover the depth of German authenticity at these NJ Oktoberfests.
Amazon Show Filming In Jersey City Seeks Extras For 90s High School Prom
An Amazon show filming in Jersey City is seeking extras for a 90s high school prom. Extras and background actors should apply here by Thursday, Sept. 8. The casting call does not say which show this is for. The gig will be one day of work and will pay $165...
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
Newark man beaten and robbed
Newark, New Jersey- The Newark police department is searching for a suspect who allegedly beat...
Popular burger chain set to open its first New Jersey locations
BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations. Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months. As you might imagine, BurgerFi...
Yes, shut down bad charter schools. But why is Murphy strangling the best ones? | Editorial
Shutting down charter schools, in itself, is not a problem – it’s an important piece of strategy. These are publicly funded, independently operated schools that are supposed to be better than failing district schools. If they aren’t, they risk being closed down by the state. As they should be.
ucnj.org
Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in September, Free of Charge
Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Cranford and Westfield. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding event sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The documents are shredded onsite, and the shredded paper is recycled.
bestofnj.com
Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth
Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
