Purchasing something used is a great idea for multiple reasons — two of which are the fact that it’s good for the environment and cost-effective. But let’s be honest, giving clothes, furniture, and decor a second chance at life is not just cheap + sustainable, but it can also be a really fun weekend event. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to know where to get the best deals and find the most unique pieces, especially with so many great places to shop throughout Essex County + Northern New Jersey. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some awesome places to thrift locally — whether you’re looking to buy something new or donate clothes + other household items. Keep reading for a list of thrift stores and consignment shops to visit in Northern NJ.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO