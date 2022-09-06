ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
themontclairgirl.com

46 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | September 8-11

It’s September in Essex County — which means it’s time for fun fall-themed events and happenings to start popping up on our calendars. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with Art Meets Jazz at Montclair Art Museum, Montclair History Center’s bulb sale, lunch crunch at Ride It Fitness, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do this weekend in North Jersey, September 8th – September 11th.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

5Ks in North Jersey Happening This Fall

Essex County and North Jersey in general are packed full of awesome places to run. Whether you’re a beginner, have been running marathons for years, or land somewhere in between, North Jersey is a great place for runners of all experience levels. 5Ks are a total of 3.1 miles and are a great place to start a running journey. Not only are they a great way to stay in shape, but proceeds also usually go to a good cause. From competitive-style races to more relaxed and easy-going ones where you can bring your dog, The Montclair Girl rounded up a list of local 5Ks to run this fall in North Jersey.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall

Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

9/11 Events in Essex County | September 2022

It has officially been 21 years since 2001, which means it’s the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Each year, Essex County hosts events and ceremonies to honor the lives lost from our communities. We’ve compiled a list of 9/11 events in the Essex County and North Jersey area. Read on for a list of 9/11 events happening in Essex County this year.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montclair, NJ
Lifestyle
City
West Orange, NJ
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Food & Drinks
Montclair, NJ
Restaurants
County
Essex County, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Lifestyle
94.5 PST

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

After 280 years, does N.J.’s oldest restaurant still hold up? | Review

When The Black Horse Tavern and Pub opened in 1742, Mendham wasn’t yet a town, New Jersey wasn’t yet a state and America wasn’t yet a country. The original owner, Ebenezer Byram, constructed the two buildings (one a colonial house, the other a barn) when he noticed travelers passing through the area en route to Morristown, Trenton and Philadelphia.
MENDHAM, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Thrift Stores + Consignment Shops to Visit in Northern NJ

Purchasing something used is a great idea for multiple reasons — two of which are the fact that it’s good for the environment and cost-effective. But let’s be honest, giving clothes, furniture, and decor a second chance at life is not just cheap + sustainable, but it can also be a really fun weekend event. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to know where to get the best deals and find the most unique pieces, especially with so many great places to shop throughout Essex County + Northern New Jersey. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some awesome places to thrift locally — whether you’re looking to buy something new or donate clothes + other household items. Keep reading for a list of thrift stores and consignment shops to visit in Northern NJ.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Burglar Gains Entry Through Bedroom Window of Valley Road Home

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 31, 2022 (Gates Avenue): The complainant reported that the catalytic converter was stolen form her 2021 BMW. The suspects also entered the vehicle and reportedly stole $20.00 from the center console. September 6, 2022 (Valley Road): The...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Info#What To Do#Manhattan#Vegan#Bakery#Food Drink#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Instagrammable#Syrian#Middle Eastern
fox29.com

New Jersey schoolteacher begins 49th year in classroom

NEW JERSEY - For 48 years, Bessie Ames has been shaping and changing lives as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey. On Wednesday morning, she arrived at P.S. 10 on Mercer Street in Paterson and began Year No. 49. What has motivated her to keep coming back at the...
PATERSON, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley concert slated for Sept. 7 postponed

The Concert in the Park featuring the Rick Martin Orchestra, scheduled for Sept. 7, is canceled due to the inclement weather and forecasted weather conditions. A rain date will be announced. Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served...
NUTLEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thedigestonline.com

Mark Your Calendars For These NJ Oktoberfests

Since its first festival in 1810, Germany’s Oktoberfest remains an annual tradition celebrated throughout the world. Today, many New Jerseyans partake in the yearly event’s activities, experiencing first hand Bavarian culture, cuisine, and of course––beer. From keg squatting to biergartens, NJ Oktoberfests are the best way to celebrate the tastes and tempos of autumn. This fall, grab a crisp Marzen lager and discover the depth of German authenticity at these NJ Oktoberfests.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
ucnj.org

Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in September, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Cranford and Westfield. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding event sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The documents are shredded onsite, and the shredded paper is recycled.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
bestofnj.com

Casa Di Pietro Brings Innovative Italian to Kenilworth

Chef Giusppe Di Pietro spent 20 years cooking in kitchens all over New Jersey. Now he’s achieving one of his life goals with the opening of his first restaurant, Casa Di Pietro, in Kenilworth. Guests can expect traditional Italian cuisine with a blend of modern flavors. Chef Di Pietro...
KENILWORTH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy