Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Related
Back To School: NYC Catholic schools welcome students back Wednesday
School officials say all Catholic schools in New York City will continue to operate with full in-person instruction.
fox5ny.com
NYC public schools snow days are eliminated
NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past, according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning, Chancellor David Banks confirmed to Good Day New York. On "Snow days"...
Despite big changes in the district, Mount Vernon students hope for more normal school year
After two years of learning during the pandemic, staff and student will be experiencing a more normal school year.
fox5ny.com
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont Memorial principal placed on leave
Protests erupted at Elmont Memorial High School after Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The reasons for Dougherty’s leave were still unknown at press time. District Superintendent James Grossane stated in an Aug. 30 release that Dougherty was “taking a sabbatical...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Project First Day helps fulfill kids' back-to-school wishes
NEW YORK - For many kids and families, back-to-school comes with a long shopping list of needs and wants, but not everyone can afford a new first day outfit, or even pay for all the required supplies. As CBS2's Chris Wragge reports, there's an organization makes sure a child's wishes are fulfilled, marking off a great start to the school year. A U-Haul filled with more than 250 backpacks is unloaded by a small army from SCAN-Harbor in the Bronx, an organization that provides services for at-risk youth and families. The overstuffed bags are piled alongside an equally impressive haul of school...
Check out NYC school calendar before class starts for 2022-2023 academic year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students are just days away from returning to class at New York City’s public schools. Students will return to class on Thursday, Sept. 8. Classes will run until June 27, 2023. Those already hoping for breaks for snow days are out of luck. The Department of Education plans to continue their […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces New Yorkers Can Now Receive New COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters to Strengthen Defenses Against Omicron Subvariants
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, which are designed to add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants and bolster previous vaccination protection. The announcement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to use updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. Governor Hochul made the announcement shortly before getting her booster shot at the Boriken Neighborhood Health Center in East Harlem today. To schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 booster, New Yorkers should contact their regular health care provider, local pharmacy, or local county health department. New Yorkers can also visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
wabcradio.com
New York Drops Mask Requirement on Public Transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress Combating COVID-19
Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved updated COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older and from Pfizer for people ages 12 years and older. "With new boosters available next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
parentherald.com
New York Cancels Snow Days for Good; School Will Continue Remotely During Winter Storms
Bad weather during the winter will not hamper the children's learning because those attending public schools will still have to attend their online classes as New York permanently cancels snow days. In an interview on Fox 5, New York Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said that snow days are out...
thehudsonindependent.com
Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless
Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester’s Bee-Line bus service, but now there is some consolation for paying passengers who no longer have to wear COVID-protecting masks. The mask removal policy on all public transportation is state-wide, by...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mom says her NFA daughter was beaten by another female student at football opener
NEWBURGH – The mother of a student at Newburgh Free Academy Main has had it with the Newburgh school district. She said her daughter was bullied last school year by a boy, who was given a “slap on the wrist in-school suspension.”. We are not releasing the names...
whiteplainscnr.com
NEW ACTIVE WESTCHESTER COVID CASES NOSE DIVE 40% IN AUGUST.
WESTCHESTER HAS 4TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF NO RISE IN INFECTION RATE, CONTROLLING THE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE, NOT STOPPING IT. WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SURVEILLANCE. From the New York State Covid 19 Tracker and the Westchester Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. September 5, 2022:. Westchester has got...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Source: Active incident near Bayville elementary school closes schools in town
A source tells News 12 New Jersey that schools in Bayville are closed today.
Asylum seekers find food, clothes at church in the Bronx
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of asylum seekers have gotten bused to Port Authority from Texas since August, and a church on Garrisons Avenue in the Bronx, gave them the food, clothes, and support they need. Janette Ylarraza ran away from Venezuela with her two small kids, Yamelli, 4, and Joshua, 2, to Texas […]
1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507, Ossining, NY 10562 - $400,000
OSSINING, N.Y. — A property at 1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507 in Ossining is listed at $400,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 43 apartments in the Bronx
Applications are open for 43 newly constructed apartments at 2 Mount Hope Pl. through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $545 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $21,738 to $215,150, depending on the size of the household. There are 12...
Comments / 0