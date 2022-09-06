ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

NYC public schools snow days are eliminated

NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past, according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning, Chancellor David Banks confirmed to Good Day New York. On "Snow days"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students

LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dobbs Ferry, NY
City
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Irvington, NY
Education
Dobbs Ferry, NY
Education
City
Irvington, NY
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Government
City
Tarrytown, NY
Tarrytown, NY
Government
Irvington, NY
Government
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont Memorial principal placed on leave

Protests erupted at Elmont Memorial High School after Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The reasons for Dougherty’s leave were still unknown at press time. District Superintendent James Grossane stated in an Aug. 30 release that Dougherty was “taking a sabbatical...
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Project First Day helps fulfill kids' back-to-school wishes

NEW YORK - For many kids and families, back-to-school comes with a long shopping list of needs and wants, but not everyone can afford a new first day outfit, or even pay for all the required supplies. As CBS2's Chris Wragge reports, there's an organization makes sure a child's wishes are fulfilled, marking off a great start to the school year. A U-Haul filled with more than 250 backpacks is unloaded by a small army from SCAN-Harbor in the Bronx, an organization that provides services for at-risk youth and families. The overstuffed bags are piled alongside an equally impressive haul of school...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Yorkers Can Now Receive New COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters to Strengthen Defenses Against Omicron Subvariants

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, which are designed to add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants and bolster previous vaccination protection. The announcement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to use updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older. Governor Hochul made the announcement shortly before getting her booster shot at the Boriken Neighborhood Health Center in East Harlem today. To schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 booster, New Yorkers should contact their regular health care provider, local pharmacy, or local county health department. New Yorkers can also visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

New York Drops Mask Requirement on Public Transportation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#K12#Linus Covid#General Health#Health Department
thehudsonindependent.com

Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless

Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester’s Bee-Line bus service, but now there is some consolation for paying passengers who no longer have to wear COVID-protecting masks. The mask removal policy on all public transportation is state-wide, by...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

NEW ACTIVE WESTCHESTER COVID CASES NOSE DIVE 40% IN AUGUST.

WESTCHESTER HAS 4TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF NO RISE IN INFECTION RATE, CONTROLLING THE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE, NOT STOPPING IT. WPCNR CORONA VIRUS SURVEILLANCE. From the New York State Covid 19 Tracker and the Westchester Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis By John F. Bailey. September 5, 2022:. Westchester has got...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

Asylum seekers find food, clothes at church in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of asylum seekers have gotten bused to Port Authority from Texas since August, and a church on Garrisons Avenue in the Bronx, gave them the food, clothes, and support they need. Janette Ylarraza ran away from Venezuela with her two small kids, Yamelli, 4, and Joshua, 2, to Texas […]
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery launches for 43 apartments in the Bronx

Applications are open for 43 newly constructed apartments at 2 Mount Hope Pl. through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $545 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $21,738 to $215,150, depending on the size of the household. There are 12...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy