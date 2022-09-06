NEW YORK - For many kids and families, back-to-school comes with a long shopping list of needs and wants, but not everyone can afford a new first day outfit, or even pay for all the required supplies. As CBS2's Chris Wragge reports, there's an organization makes sure a child's wishes are fulfilled, marking off a great start to the school year. A U-Haul filled with more than 250 backpacks is unloaded by a small army from SCAN-Harbor in the Bronx, an organization that provides services for at-risk youth and families. The overstuffed bags are piled alongside an equally impressive haul of school...

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO