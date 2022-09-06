Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleypress.com
Massive Minnewaska Forest Fire is Addressed
ELLENVILLE – Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday flew over the massive Minnewaska forest fire in the Napanoch area that has been burning since lightning strikes last Saturday. The lack of rain has fueled the fire that has scorched 270 acres and brought out firefighters from across the Hudson Valley and Quebec.
hudsonvalleypress.com
City Of Beacon is in a Stage 1 Drought Emergency
BEACON – On August 31, 2022, Mayor Lee Kyriacou instituted Stage 1 Drought Emergency restrictions for municipal water use. These restrictions are reserved for when reservoir levels reach sixty percent of capacity and are outlined by Chapter 24 of the City Code. Mayor Kyriacou said, “Due to the ongoing...
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County
State Police are searching for a missing fisherman on the Delaware River in Orange County. On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., New York State Police along with other first responders responded to an area of The Delaware River the town of Deerpark in Orange County for a report of a missing fisherman. A preliminary investigation revealed that two men were fishing on the river near Cherry Island State Park when their boat capsized. One of the fishermen was located on the shore and received medical treatment. State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are assisting with the search. State police will update the results of the search as it continues.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
Ulster County K-9 officer retires after leg injury
A K-9 officer who has served Ulster County for the past seven years is hanging up the collar.
How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]
After one of the driest summers on record ever, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?. Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, as a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since late last week than in the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.
Mid-Hudson News Network
County starts foreclosure proceedings on Town of Ulster commercial building
KINGSTON – Ulster County has initiated foreclosure proceedings in county court against the owners of 701 Grant Avenue, a large commercial building in the Town of Ulster. The proceedings began on Wednesday. “Based on prior discussions with the owner, we expect the foreclosure to proceed without delay, resulting in...
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz man rescues wild mustangs for adoption
Since he was a young boy, learning to ride horses and train them at his parents’ 100-acre horse farm in Accord, Michael Kefer had always dreamed of working with wild mustangs. “I first learned to ride horses when I was five years old, and when I was 14 I started training them,” says Kefer, who now, at 50, rescues and adopts out mustangs from his horse farm off Springtown Road in New Paltz.
PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson
An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint. Catskill, New York Man Found Staying...
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Local Tea Company Expanding Across Hudson Valley
Calling all tea lovers, this one's for you. There are one-of-a-kind tea shops to visit all over the Hudson Valley. From Ulster to Orange and Dutchess County, each one brings a different flavor to the town. A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited...
Flanders man drowns at upstate campground
A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
This Weekend: Bike Run for Hudson Valley Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident
Ride for Sal Carbone takes place Saturday at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie. It was reported last month by Hudson Valley Post that Sal Carbone of Hyde Park, the owner of Marino's Barber Shop in Poughkeepsie, was injured in a "terrible motorcycle accident" after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Dutchess County. Carbone is still on the road to recovery and a GoFundMe has reached just over $20,000 of the $25,000 goal.
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month
It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
theexaminernews.com
Putnam County’s Efforts to Improve Lakes, Waterways is an Outrage
They say you can live for months with no food, but can you cannot survive a week without water. Water is the key to life. Nowhere is that truer than in Putnam County. Waterways are one-third of our county acreage. Many of our population centers and homes are built around lakes. Without clean water our property values will plummet and so will our tax base.
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
News 12
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home
An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
