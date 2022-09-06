Read full article on original website
jltor
2d ago
Just a thought never walk on Hough Avenue after dark it has always been that way.
Cleveland police employees bring in nearly $9 million in overtime in six months
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates found dozens of city police officers and employees brought in five figures in over time this year, costing you the taxpayer. Cleveland Police employees raked up nearly $9 million in overtime in the first six months of the year, according to city records we obtained.
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
3 hurt in Elyria house fire
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents were injured in a house fire caused by careless smoking, Elyria firefighters said. Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said crews were called out to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished and...
Help police find endangered 17-year-old
Twinsburg police are asking the public to help find a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl. Emma D. Linek is a Black female standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men parked their white SUV next to another car in the 4100 block of W. 20th Street and stole the catalytic converter at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to police.
Video: Body camera footage reveals struggle before deadly Ohio police shooting
New video released by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department shows a disturbing encounter that turned deadly.
Weapons stolen from gun show: Berea Police Blotter
A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A second man has now been convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street on March 22, 2021. The jury trial for Antonio Ortiz was scheduled to begin Thursday in Cuyahoga County...
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
‘There’s no justice’: No charges filed in beer can assault at Browns game
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM has found that no charges will be filed for what happened to a woman at a Cleveland Browns game, an incident that she says left her with a permanent injury. Last December, Stephanie Allen went to a Browns game. Later, she went to the hospital after she […]
Labor Day weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A serious of shootings over Labor Day weekend has left two people dead and six others injured in Cleveland. The violence began Friday evening just after 7:45 p.m., when three unknown males apparently shot a 19-year-old man as he sat inside a vehicle they had just occupied with him. Officers found the victim on the 7200 block of Central Avenue and he was later taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as Corey Lee Davis.
Student shot near James Ford Rhodes High School, officials say
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting near James Ford Rhodes High School on Tuesday, police and EMS officials confirmed.
Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
Neighborhood worried for students walking, waiting for bus with broken streetlight
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A street light on Professor and Anderson in South Euclid on the Lyndhurst border has gone dark and neighbors want the city to shine some light on the problem. “The kids, they come out and catch the bus, it’s dark, and it’s coming up on...
Police identify suspect vehicle wanted for hitting man in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have identified the vehicle involved in an early-morning hit-skip incident in Downtown Cleveland on Monday that left a man seriously injured. The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 5 near the intersection of West 9th Street and Frankfort Avenue, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
