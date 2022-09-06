ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Just a thought never walk on Hough Avenue after dark it has always been that way.

WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 hurt in Elyria house fire

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents were injured in a house fire caused by careless smoking, Elyria firefighters said. Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said crews were called out to the home in the 1700 block of Middle Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#University Hospital#Violent Crime#Cmsd#Cleveland Ems
cleveland19.com

Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men parked their white SUV next to another car in the 4100 block of W. 20th Street and stole the catalytic converter at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Weapons stolen from gun show: Berea Police Blotter

A .380-caliber firearm and a .22-caliber firearm were stolen Aug. 30 from a gun show at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 164 Eastland. The weapons had been displayed on a table. A man wanted to buy a weapon from the table, but the FBI computer system didn’t approve the sale based on the identity the man provided.
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting near CMSD high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting near the school. Officials confirmed the lockdown happened at James Ford Rhodes High School in the 5100 block of Biddulph Rd. Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported a shooting victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

Labor Day weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A serious of shootings over Labor Day weekend has left two people dead and six others injured in Cleveland. The violence began Friday evening just after 7:45 p.m., when three unknown males apparently shot a 19-year-old man as he sat inside a vehicle they had just occupied with him. Officers found the victim on the 7200 block of Central Avenue and he was later taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as Corey Lee Davis.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma man pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident in Walton Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit skip accident in Walton Hills in February. Loren Girardi pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. Girardi struck Brandon Foster, 31, of Cleveland around 6:49 p.m....
WALTON HILLS, OH
WTRF- 7News

10 shot, 1 killed in gunfire outside Ohio lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about 10 people were shot and one […]
EAST CLEVELAND, OH

