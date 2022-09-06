Read full article on original website
salemstate.edu
Study Abroad Fair
Join the Salem State University Study Abroad Office to meet with different partners and international universities to learn about opportunities for students to study abroad while at Salem State - whether that be a week, a month, or a semester!. Learn more about studying abroad!
salemstate.edu
Nurturing a Future Through Experience
“If it wasn’t for my advisors, family, and donors, I wouldn’t be where I am today” says Anthony Flores ‘22. Anthony is a recent graduate from the Bertolon School of Business and was part of the Bertolon School of Business Internship Program. This program provided faculty and staff support through the internship process as well as a stipend to alleviate the financial stress of participating in an internship.
salemstate.edu
Big Prize BINGO
Think you have what it takes to win big? Join other Salem State Vikings for a night of BINGO as Campus Life and Recreation hosts this annual event. Register today.
salemstate.edu
Emerging Scholars and STEP Program Welcome Carnival
If you’re part of the Emerging Scholars or STEP Program, join your fellow students and the program staff for a welcome back mini-Carnival – play games, win goofy prizes, enjoy some of Salem’s best pizza, and learn more about the semester ahead as part of one of these fantastic programs!
salemstate.edu
Gallery Discussion - ASH/Ken Reker/Selected Works 1992-2022
Ken Reker will discuss his installation, ASH/ KEN REKER/ Selected Works 1992-2022, in the MLK Room, Ellison Campus Center. Using an accumulation of artworks that include drawing, collage, sculpture, public art and a collection of found objects, Reker examines the creative process during a thirty-year period of production. This event...
