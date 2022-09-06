“If it wasn’t for my advisors, family, and donors, I wouldn’t be where I am today” says Anthony Flores ‘22. Anthony is a recent graduate from the Bertolon School of Business and was part of the Bertolon School of Business Internship Program. This program provided faculty and staff support through the internship process as well as a stipend to alleviate the financial stress of participating in an internship.

