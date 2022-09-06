ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Associated Press

Arozarena hits 3-run homer as surging Rays beat Red Sox, 8-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Tampa Bay is in a three-way competition for the first AL wild card with Seattle and Toronto. With Tampa Bay scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen scratched and placed on the paternity list for the birth of son early Tuesday, six pitchers combined on a six-hitter. “They did a great job,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It was a little of a mad dash today. Guys knew that it’s was going to be kind of a creative bullpen. day.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Derek Jeter talks Yankees' late-season skid, whether another Subway World Series is on the horizon

Derek Jeter was back at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, but it was not for anything directly associated with the franchise he helped win five World Series titles. Instead, he joined his business partner Brian Lee to officially launch the Arena Club – a new sports card collecting platform that hopes to serve as a "bridge" between the long-lasting sports card collecting hobby and the up-and-coming world of digital sports collectibles.
BRONX, NY
CBS News

Rhys Hoskins' big error leads to Phillies' loss to Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins got caught on a short-hop — maybe the Phillies first baseman who is far from a Gold Glover was a bit overaggressive on the play — and waved at a ground ball that skipped past him and rolled into right field. His 11th error cost the Phillies the lead, the win and even a shot at tightening their grip in the NL wild-card race.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Correa's homer gives Twins rare win over Yankees

Carlos Correa might finally have his signature moment as a member of the Minnesota Twins. Correa came through in the clutch on Thursday night, launching a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the difference in a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees. Correa's homer came after the Twins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD
