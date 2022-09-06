ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and the surging Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4, and moved within 4½ games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Tampa Bay is in a three-way competition for the first AL wild card with Seattle and Toronto. With Tampa Bay scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen scratched and placed on the paternity list for the birth of son early Tuesday, six pitchers combined on a six-hitter. “They did a great job,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It was a little of a mad dash today. Guys knew that it’s was going to be kind of a creative bullpen. day.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO