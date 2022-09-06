ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Organized labor says union interest is surging

By Craig Smith
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKf53_0hjLRfzC00

Bill Ruiz's name was misspelled in an earlier version of this story.

Labor Day 2022 arrived in a job market COVID changed in a big way. KGUN9 visited a Labor Day event dedicated to the power of unions—the Labor Day Picnic for the Pima Area Labor Federation.

Labor Day is not a generic holiday for people who are actually in Labor Unions and those people say there’s been a surge in interest in organized labor.

Monday was the first Labor Day picnic for the Pima Area Labor Federation since 2019—the COVID pandemic led to that three-year break.

Union members here say COVID made more people think more about how they work and how they’re paid for it—- and more people like the idea of a union being their advocate for better pay and working conditions.

Maria Velasco leads Local 449 for the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

“So we're paying attention to how many new unions are coming into the arena. We're delighted with Starbucks unionizing with there's an effort to see that Amazon also unionized, you know, and it didn't happen in the east coast.”

Bill Ruiz says Southwest Carpenters Local 1912 has gained 2200 members over the last five years. He says the pandemic made younger workers more interested in unions that will train them in a skill and look out for them long term.

“They're recognizing the value of starting early and investing the time so that as they get older, they have something besides a Social Security or 401k. But they have a pension that's theirs that they can have until the day they die.”

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Why it’s so tough for labor unions to organize Amazon Prime drivers

Tooling around town in dark blue Prime uniforms and vans, many of the drivers who deliver packages for Amazon might look like employees of the e-commerce giant. But in reality, they’re employees of independent companies that contract with Amazon to deliver packages through its Delivery Service Partners program. Four...
LABOR ISSUES
NPR

Dollar store workers in the South have a labor movement. Just don't call it a union

Dollar stores are growing fast. They made up roughly half of new store openings last year. But Dollar General workers in Louisiana say the stores can be dangerous places to work with little pay. And now they're trying to change that. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, they're looking to organize while avoiding a tricky word in the South - union.
LOUISIANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks’ Nonunion Worker Pay Bumps Raise Labor Law Red Flags

Federal labor board allegations that Starbucks Corp. illegally gave pay raises and benefits to nonunion workers and denied them to union workers illustrate the legal minefield employers must navigate when they have these types of mixed workforces. The National Labor Relations Act generally prohibits employers from changing union workers’ job...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Local Union#Labor Day#Labor Unions#Social Security
Sourcing Journal

2 More Railroad Unions Agree to New Carrier Contract

Another 6,000 rail workers will soon vote to ratify terms of a new contract that’s good through 2024, as carriers and unions chip away at a nearly three-year collective bargaining dispute. Two more unions said Friday they’ve struck tentative agreements with the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC), the group negotiating on behalf of carriers, that will now go before workers for a vote.  The agreements with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA) involve about 6,000 workers. They join the more than 5,000 workers whose unions struck tentative deals with employers earlier this week.  “Our members...
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

What kind of pay raise can U.S. workers expect in 2023?

As Americans try to cope with the highest inflation in 40 years, employers around the U.S. plan to offer their workers next year an annual raise of 4%, a new survey shows. That's roughly in line with the median pay bump employees got in 2022, according to Salary.com, a provider of compensation software and analytics. Last year was the first year in roughly a decade that employers significantly upped their employee compensation budgets.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Why thousands of UPS workers could launch one of the largest strikes in American history

The world’s largest package delivery company and the union representing tens of thousands of its employees are entering a critical countdown towards the expiration of the current union contract in 2023.Workers at UPS are demanding better wages and workplace protections, following a summer of demands for better equipment against heat-related death and illness inside the ubiquitous brown trucks. But union organisers and labour leaders are also preparing for the possibility of a strike, which could be the largest ever against a single company in the US.Roughly 350,000 members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union work as drivers and...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
Motley Fool

Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft

Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

UPS drivers who earn $95,000 a year are threatening to strike, and it could hurt virtually every American. Look at what happened in 1997

August 4, 1997, probably doesn’t stand out as a significant day in world history. But some would disagree. That’s was the first time United Parcel Service (UPS) workers organized a nationwide strike in the U.S., which ended up with the company losing almost $780 million. In the 15 days that the strike lasted, 80% of UPS shipments went undelivered.
LABOR ISSUES
teslarati.com

Tesla violated labor laws because it required employees to wear company uniform

Tesla reportedly did not allow employees to wear pro-union clothing, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said, ruling the automaker broke labor laws. Tesla, in reality, required production workers to wear the company uniform, which is suggested for safety and quality control reasons. Tesla has long held a stance that...
LABOR ISSUES
MSNBC

Young grads seeking employment may be in for a rude awakening

When Cache Roberts graduated from Miami University in May of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in media, culture, and English professional writing, she never expected to be out of a full-time role just 16 months later. She has since applied to dozens of content creation jobs and tried freelancing with the hopes of landing something more permanent.
JOBS
freightwaves.com

Wage and bonus increases seen as necessary to attract warehouse talent

More than three-quarters of supply chain executives believe wages and bonuses will need to be increased to attract and retain warehouse workers moving forward. The survey, conducted by warehouse automation and robotics firm Berkshire Grey, found that 76% of surveyed executives believe wages will need to rise and 63% said they’ll need to increase bonuses to attract and retain workers. Those same executives pointed to automation as a way to minimize some of the future workers’ concerns.
ECONOMY
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy