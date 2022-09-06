Read full article on original website
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Amazon Show Filming In Jersey City Seeks Extras For 90s High School Prom
An Amazon show filming in Jersey City is seeking extras for a 90s high school prom. Extras and background actors should apply here by Thursday, Sept. 8. The casting call does not say which show this is for. The gig will be one day of work and will pay $165...
Live music, JC Fridays, Italian Festival, more in Hudson County
Hoboken’s annual Italian Festival celebrating the Madonna Dei Martiri, or Madonna of the Martyrs, takes place from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, along Sinatra Drive. The festival, which generally attracts thousands of visitors, celebrates the Madonna and emulates the same festival that has been celebrated in Molfetta,...
hobokengirl.com
The Best Gluten-Free Date Night Spots in Hoboken + JC, According to a Celiac
No matter where you live, we all have our personal lists of favorite date night spots. Hoboken and Jersey City have a wide variety of cuisines and restaurants for nights out — ranging from BBQ joints to authentic Italian food, American eats, and so many more. But only some restaurants are best suited for a romantic night out, and the list gets even more narrow when you take into account dietary restrictions like gluten sensitivities, allergies, and dietary preferences. To make all the options easier to navigate, we’ve compiled a list of the best date night spots in the Hoboken + Jersey City area that are gluten-free. All of the dishes on this list are either fully gluten-free or can be made gluten-free. Read on for our picks for where to have a gluten-free date night, thanks to Kayla Cappiello, a New Jersey resident, cookbook author, Instagram influencer (@kaylacappiello), and Celiac — who is here to share all the gluten-free tea.
hobokengirl.com
Barre3 and Club Pilates are Coming to Jersey City This Fall
Jersey City is welcoming two new boutique fitness studios this fall: Barre3 and Club Pilates. Barre3 will be opening at 10 Provost Street and Club Pilates will be opening at 171 Morgan Street. Both studios have been getting the word out through pop-ups and events around town. And the good news is both are offering discounts on memberships before officially opening. Read on to learn more about Barre3 and Club Pilates — coming to Jersey City this fall.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
hobokengirl.com
Bergen Square Day Returns to Journal Square This Weekend
Hoboken + Jersey City are home to so many annual local activities — and this weekend marks another (albeit newer) tradition. This Saturday, September 10th from 12:00PM until 6:00PM is the 3rd annual Bergen Square Day Festival. It will be held in Journal Square at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Academy Street, and it will include all of the family-friendly fun you’d expect from this bustling historic Journal Square community. Read on to learn all about Bergen Square Day Festival, happening this Saturday in Jersey City.
Popular Hoboken Pizzeria's Second Location Officially Open In Jersey City
One of Hoboken's most popular late-night pizzerias has opened its second location in Jersey City. Basile's i snow open at 116 Newark Ave., between the Grove Street PATH Station and Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza. The original location at 89 Washington St., in Hoboken, opened in 2011 and quickly became a...
hobokengirl.com
76 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | September 8-11
It’s the unofficial end of summer as September settles in North Jersey, and the local happenings are transitioning into fall themes. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Italian Festival, the Bayonne Arts Festival, JC Fridays, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening September 8th – September 11th, 2022.
hobokengirl.com
The Creators of Unjumbold Just Got Married at Their Own Wedding Property
John Forslund and Michael Knight are a Hudson County couple and the creators of Unjumbold — a home and lifestyle shop in Hoboken, located at 257 1st Street. The two met in 2016 and since went on to embark on multiple adventures together — from Unjumbold, to getting engaged in Aruba, to creating their own wedding property in Upstate New York and getting married there. We had the chance to talk with John and Michael about their wedding as well as their business ventures. Read on to learn more about this local couple and their love story.
hobokengirl.com
9/11 Events in Hoboken, Jersey City, + Beyond | September 2022
This year marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Each year, Hudson County hosts events and ceremonies to honor the lives lost from our communities. We’ve compiled a list of 9/11 events in Hoboken, Jersey City, and the greater Hudson County area. Read on for a list of 9/11 events happening in Hudson County this year.
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
NJ mall gets mobbed during grand opening of YouTube star’s burger joint
EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream mega mall never looked so packed. A crowd of close to 10,000 people descended on the troubled retail and entertainment complex on Sunday for the grand opening of the first-ever MrBeast Burger. If you don't know who MrBeast is, you're probably not one...
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
architecturaldigest.com
Billie Holiday’s Former Upper West Side Townhouse Is Back on the Market for $14 Million
The New York City townhouse where jazz star Billie Holiday once lived has just hit the market for $13.995 million. Located on the Upper West Side, the property was Holiday’s home until her death in 1959 and where she lived when she released one of her most famous albums, Lady in Satin, in 1958.
Exclusive: Family of 15-year-old Brooklyn boy slain after school calls for justice
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The family of Unique Smith, the 15-year-old boy who was gunned down at a playground in Brooklyn on Wednesday, is calling on his attackers to turn themselves in. They’re also demanding that authorities and communities alike make guns unavailable to young people. In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News, Smith’s mother, grandmother, […]
bklyndesigns.com
5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC
Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
