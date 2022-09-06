Tri-City Medical Center is abuzz with changes, from a brand new Leadership Wall and signage to construction on a new MRI suite. The Leadership Wall highlights our Mission, Vision, Values and Board of Directors. It is located adjacent to the Cardiovascular Health Institute (CVHI) on the first floor of the medical center’s Oceanside Pavilion. It incorporates our three brand colors representing the cities of Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside, along with new photographic art from Aaron Chang. The new display received immediate support from patients and staff alike, with comments like,”Very eye catching, I love it!”

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO