His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Attorney Sentenced For Wild $500,000 Tax Fraud Scheme Involving RabbiTaxBuzzSan Diego, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
osidenews.com
Frontwave Credit Union makes donation to Scholastic Surf Series
Oceanside CA— Frontwave Credit Union recently donated $500 to the Scholastic Surf Series as the North County-based scholastic surfing competition enters its 2022-23 season. Oceanside-based Frontwave Credit Union was founded in 1952 as Camp Pendleton Federal Credit Union from San Clemente and Temecula south to Escondido. OsideNews and the...
Chula Vista's University Development project includes innovative facility
The 168,000-square foot Cinematic Arts Academy Center & Library will feature a new public library and state-of-the-art television, film, and new media production studio for San Diego State University.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Has New City Manager Appointed
Jonathan Borrego was appointed to serve as Oceanside City Manager in August 2022. Mr. Borrego has 34 years of experience in municipal government and has been with the City of Oceanside for five years. Initially hired as the City’s Development Services Director, Jonathan was appointed to the Deputy City Manager position in 2019, and was named Interim City Manager in March 2022, and City Manager in August.
northcountydailystar.com
Tri-City Medical Center Hospital Update
Tri-City Medical Center is abuzz with changes, from a brand new Leadership Wall and signage to construction on a new MRI suite. The Leadership Wall highlights our Mission, Vision, Values and Board of Directors. It is located adjacent to the Cardiovascular Health Institute (CVHI) on the first floor of the medical center’s Oceanside Pavilion. It incorporates our three brand colors representing the cities of Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside, along with new photographic art from Aaron Chang. The new display received immediate support from patients and staff alike, with comments like,”Very eye catching, I love it!”
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
Voiceof San Diego
What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside
For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools Offer Free Child Care to Employees
The La Mesa-Spring Valley School District has long offered a significant benefit to its full-time staff: child care at no cost for staff with children in the district. As the nation’s hiring challenges continue, the district is putting added emphasis on this benefit to attract staff for various positions, including paraprofessionals, child nutrition, and transportation staff.
presidiosentinel.com
Academy of Our Lady of Peace Names New Chair of the Board of Directors
The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest all-girls’ high school in San Diego, has named Danitza Villanueva as chair of the board of directors. Born in San Diego, Villanueva spent her youth with family in Tijuana and grew up on both sides of the border. She has transferred her unique insight of cross-border culture, trends, and philanthropy to her business and community interests.
sandiegomagazine.com
From Base to Border and Back
San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
Coast News
Captain Keno’s welcomes return of newly refurbished sign
ENCINITAS — After waiting more than 18 months, Gerry Sova, owner of Captain Keno’s Restaurant in Leucadia, watched on Wednesday afternoon as workers installed a newly-refurbished sign above his restaurant along North Coast Highway 101. Last year, a developer purchased Keno’s and neighboring Portofino Beach Inn with plans...
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION
September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. New Beach Management Actions:. Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning. DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for the Silver...
eastcountymagazine.org
10TH ANNUAL CHALDEAN FESTIVAL SEPT. 17-18 IN EL CAJON
September 5, 2022 (El Cajon) – The 10th annual Chaldean American Festival will feature carnival rides, games, live music by multiple entertainers, authentic Chaldean food, local vendors, a petting zoo, raffle and more. This year’s festival will take place on September 17 and 18 from 4 to 8 p.m....
Poway Unified School District forced to send students home early due to AC issues
SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marked the 8th day in a row of the California’s Flex Alert. The state’s grid operator reported the power grid peak demand hit a new all-time record on Tuesday. The alerts have triggered businesses, government buildings and even school districts to close early.
Opinion: It’s Time for Elected Leaders to Get the Homeless Off San Diego’s Streets
Homeless encampments have taken over our sidewalks, parks and canyons. Many San Diegans are afraid to walk down public streets for fear of being accosted by a homeless person. Recent crime data released by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office reveals homeless individuals are up to 514 times more likely to commit crimes, and weak laws virtually prohibit police from enforcing theft, loitering, trespassing, public indecency and open drug use. So the homeless crisis continues to get worse.
College Area neighbors frustrated with students parking cars on lawns
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in the College Area reached out to CBS 8 about parking issues they say are ruining the neighborhood. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the area and neighbors showed him how cars are being parked in front yards because of crowded driveways and scarce street parking.
osidenews.com
Pure Water Oceanside project on track for $9.9M federal grant
Oceanside CA— The Pure Water Oceanside project, a purification facility for recycled drinking water that opened in Oceanside earlier this year, is on track to receive nearly $10 million in federal grant money, the city recently announced. The $9.9 million U.S. Bureau of Reclamation grant will be awarded for...
North County brush fire halted at 2 acres
A vegetation fire that broke out in North County Thursday prompted officials to temporarily shut down freeway lanes, fire officials said.
northcountydailystar.com
Hurricane Could Bring Significant Rain; Get Sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
kusi.com
SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
