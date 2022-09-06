ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin releases week 2 injury report for contest vs. Washington State

By Dillon Graff
 3 days ago
Madison, Wis. — On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its week two matchup vs. the Washington State Cougars.

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers already have eight players ruled out due to injury for week two and three others listed as out for the season.

Sophomore safety Hunter Wohler and redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman, both starters, exited with injuries during the 38-0 victory over Illinois State and didn’t return.

According to Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, Wohler will miss “A bit of time” after last Saturday’s injury. Utah transfer Kamo’i Latu and Preston Zachman are expected to step up in his absence.

The good news, however, is that Mahlman, who exited with a leg injury, isn’t listed on this week’s injury report and will start at right tackle.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 2:

OUT: Tanor Bortolini, OL

Wisconsin Badgers offense huddles during an NCAA college football game against the Army Black Knights, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 20-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

OUT: Stephan Bracey, WR

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Stephan Bracey (10) runs back the opening kick-off 91-yards for a touchdown against Nebraska during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

OUT: Cam Large, TE

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

OUT: Isaac Townsend, DE

OUT: Aaron Witt, OLB

Wisconsin outside linebacker Aaron Witt (59) in action in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

OUT: Hunter Wohler, S

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Eastern Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

OUT: Chase Wolf, QB

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) looks to throw a pass during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OUT FOR SEASON: Travian Blaylock, S

Sep 22, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Travian Blaylock (26) celebrates with teammates during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

OUT FOR SEASON: Mike Jarvis, DE

OUT FOR SEASON: Luna Larson, ILB

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

