Wisconsin releases week 2 injury report for contest vs. Washington State
By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
Madison, Wis. — On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its week two matchup vs. the Washington State Cougars.
The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers already have eight players ruled out due to injury for week two and three others listed as out for the season.
Sophomore safety Hunter Wohler and redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman, both starters, exited with injuries during the 38-0 victory over Illinois State and didn’t return.
According to Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, Wohler will miss “A bit of time” after last Saturday’s injury. Utah transfer Kamo’i Latu and Preston Zachman are expected to step up in his absence.
The good news, however, is that Mahlman, who exited with a leg injury, isn’t listed on this week’s injury report and will start at right tackle.
Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 2:
OUT: Tanor Bortolini, OL
OUT: Stephan Bracey, WR
OUT: Cam Large, TE
OUT: Isaac Townsend, DE
OUT: Aaron Witt, OLB
OUT: Hunter Wohler, S
OUT: Chase Wolf, QB
OUT FOR SEASON: Travian Blaylock, S
OUT FOR SEASON: Mike Jarvis, DE
OUT FOR SEASON: Luna Larson, ILB
