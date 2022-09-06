Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue installed
SIDNEY — Early Tuesday morning, workmen from Coopermill Bronzeworks and Delphos Granite Works joined the maintenance crew from Shelby County and began moving the pre-fabricated granite base and the bronze statue of General Isaac Shelby to the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. Both the base and the statue had been delivered to Shelby County in 2020 in time for the original ceremony. Both have been in storage since.
Sidney Daily News
Bicentennial Time Capsule buried
SIDNEY — Buried in the base of the statue of General Shelby is a time capsule. Fabricated from stainless steel by workers at Lochard Inc., the small box was sealed and carefully placed in the base of the statue sitting on bricks from the former Children’s Home. “The...
Sidney Daily News
Ride 2 End Epilepsy
Bikers leave PJ’s Stop 47 Bar & Grill Saturday, Sept. 3, as they participate in the annual Ride 2 End Epilepsy. Proceeds from the event benefited the Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Probate Judge Staley today reappointed J.A. Eshman, of Loramie township, for a second term as a school examiner. Mr. Eshman is a bright young teacher and has made a good member of the board of examiners. 100 Years. Sept. 8, 1922. “Delma H,” owned by...
Sidney Daily News
Dayton CBC celebrates Blood Collectors Week
DAYTON — Community Blood Center honors its dedicated team of phlebotomists, account representatives and all support staff during Sept. 4-10 Blood Collectors Week for the lifesaving work they do each day as the essential connection between blood donors and the patients who count on blood for a multitude of medical conditions.
Sidney Daily News
FISH celebrates 40th anniversary
SIDNEY — FISH of Shelby County, a local thrift shop and food pantry, recently celebrated their 40th anniversary of the thrift store with a week- long celebration. The week began with a special prayer on the front porch with volunteers and customers. Special guest of honor was Farrel Kaplan, who, along with the late Barbara Smith, started FISH in Shelby County in 1979 with just a telephone service to help get needed items to families in the area. In 1982 they opened the first brick and mortar thrift shop in downtown Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Daily Advocate
Fair attendance up, but junior fair issues need resolved
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Fair Board met in regular session for their first meeting after the 2022 Great Darke County Fair. Much of the discussion centered around the previous fair and preparation for the 2023 fair. Fair director Jim Zumbrink shared the gate receipts for this year’s fair....
Sidney Daily News
Grant open to nonprofits supporting loneliness
DAYTON — The Dayton All the Lonely Grant Committee is accepting applications from Miami Valley nonprofit organizations offering programs aimed at overcoming loneliness and isolation that connect individuals through technology or in-person events. The grant was established after multiple Miami Valley community organizations, including presenting sponsor United Church Homes...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
– The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. – The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
westbendnews.net
Antwerp UMC Casts Vote
Antwerp United Methodist Church (AUMC) members made a historic decision on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Their members voted in favor (73-1) to leave the United Methodist Church denomination. This disaffiliation will be official as of December 31, 2022. Speaking with Pastor Mike Schneider and AUMC trustee chair, Benny Wyckoff, the...
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 10 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s four more than the week prior. Eight of the 10 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Sidney Daily News
National Read a Book Day
Sondra Dunham, left to right, Alyce Boorman and John Covelli share some reading from some of their favorite books during an open house at Amos Center Library located at Dorothy Love Retirement Community. The residents were celebrating National Read a Book Day.
Eaton Register Herald
Applefest in New Paris this weekend
NEW PARIS — Applefest will bring the fun to the Village of New Paris this Friday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10. Applefest opens at 4 p.m. on Friday, with an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting. Vendors open at 5 p.m., as do the inflatable rides, zip lines, bungee trampoline and more. The...
Sidney Daily News
Homecoming ceremony planned at Jackson Center
JACKSON CENTER — The homecoming crowning ceremony for Jackson Center High School is scheduled for Saturday Sept.r 10, at 4:30 p.m. The Tiger Marching Band under the direction of Daniel McPherson will perform at 4:30 p.m. Promptly after their performance the candidates for king and queen and the rest of the court will be introduced.
1017thepoint.com
RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
Sidney Daily News
Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon scheduled
SIDNEY – Mutual Federal in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will present the Annual Economic Outlook Luncheon. The luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood S., Sidney. A complimentary lunch will be provided. RSVP’s are required by Sept. 30 and registration is limited to the first 350.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Labor Day weekend festivities
A youngster waves from atop a Farmall 856 tractor Saturday morning during the West Liberty Lions Club’s 57th annual Labor Day Festival and Parade. (EXAMINER PHOTO | Mandy Loehr) Putt-putt through town. Numerous antique tractors, along with specialty vehicles make their way along Columbus Street in West Liberty Saturday...
