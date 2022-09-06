ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Josh Allen, Bills demolish LA Rams in 2022 NFL season opener

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Quarterback Josh Allen unleashed his arsenal of stiff-armed runs and precise passing as Buffalo Bills defenders overwhelmed opposing quarterback Matthew Stafford in a thrashing of the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday night. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for...
Best Dressed Ohio State Pet: Just 24 hours left to submit your photos

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio State football fans kicked off the season in grand style on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a victory over Notre Dame in The Horseshoe in Columbus. We are celebrating the start of football season with a bit of Buckeye fun of our own. We’re on the hunt for the Best-Dressed Ohio State Pet in the land. And there is still time to get your dog, cat, or other pet companions into the game.
